Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board Publishes Election Recommendations

The Orlando Sentinel editorial board has published its complete roster of recommendations for the upcoming general election on November 3, outlining its positions across congressional districts, state cabinet seats, judicial retentions, and local referendums. Voters seeking guidance can review the full slate at the Orlando Sentinel endorsement page alongside the publication’s voter guide.

Notably, the newspaper’s editorial board will not issue recommendations for the high-profile contests for president, governor, or U.S. Senate. This omission follows a company-wide policy shift that limits board participation in top-tier executive and upper-chamber legislative races.

Congressional and Cabinet Recommendations

For races where the board has weighed in, choices span several federal and state posts. In U.S. Congress District 7, the board backed Bale Dalton, while Mike Haridopolos earned the nod in District 8. Darren Soto received the endorsement for District 9, and James Pericola was selected for District 11.

At the state level, Jose Javier Rodriguez is favored for Attorney General, and Annette Taddeo is recommended for Chief Financial Officer. In the Democratic primary for Commissioner of Agriculture, the board threw its support behind Joey Mendoza Atkins.

On statewide constitutional measures, the board advised voting “no” on Amendments 1, 2, and 3.

Judicial Retentions and Legislative Choices

Voters weighing judicial ballot measures will find a split set of recommendations from the board. The editorial board advised a “no” vote on retaining Supreme Court Justice Carlos G. Muñiz. However, the board supports retaining three District Court of Appeal jurists: John M. Harris, Scott D. Makar, and F. Rand Wallis. Recommendations for 9th Circuit Judge Group 1 remain pending.

In the Florida Senate, John Lowndes secured the recommendation for District 10. For the Florida House, the board issued picks across a dozen districts:

District 25: Farmer Banks Helfrich

District 26: Robyn Elaine Lawrence

District 35: Eric Gray

District 36: Darryl Block

District 38: Nik Dean

District 39: Jarod Fox

District 40: RaShon Young

District 42: Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet

District 45: Leonard Spencer

District 46: Jose Alvarez

Local Referendums and County Contests

Local decisions feature prominently in the publication’s guide. School board referendums in Lake, Orange, and Osceola counties all received “yes” recommendations from the board.

Several local government and judicial races currently show as “coming soon” on the board’s docket. These include the Lake County Commission District 4 race, the Orange County mayoral contest, multiple Orange County Commission seats (Districts 2, 4, 6, 7, and 8), Osceola County Commission Districts 2 and 4, Seminole County Commission District 4, and Seminole County Court Judge Group 6. Readers can consult candidate profiles and race previews directly through the publication’s Voters Guide as additional entries are finalized.