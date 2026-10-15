French Filmmakers Warn 2027 Budget Threatens 400 Films

More than 170 prominent French filmmakers, including Palme d’or winners Jacques Audiard, Justine Triet, and the Dardenne brothers, published an open letter in Le Monde warning that the initial 2027 draft finance bill threatens to eliminate 80 French films annually. timefrance.fr reported that the creators fear a severe weakening of the national cinema model due to a proposed VAT hike on Canal+ and funding cuts to France Télévisions.

The Bottom Line

The Core Threat: Filmmakers warn that a proposed doubling of the VAT on Canal+ and a 47-million-euro budget cut for France Télévisions in 2027 could jeopardize hundreds of future French productions.

Filmmakers warn that a proposed doubling of the VAT on Canal+ and a 47-million-euro budget cut for France Télévisions in 2027 could jeopardize hundreds of future French productions. The Arithmetic: Signatories project a 750-million-euro shortfall for cinematic creation between 2028 and 2032, translating to 400 lost films over a five-year period.

Signatories project a 750-million-euro shortfall for cinematic creation between 2028 and 2032, translating to 400 lost films over a five-year period. The Legislative Push: While the National Assembly’s finance committee voted to remove the VAT hike on October 9, the debate moves to the full Assembly as creators demand a comprehensive “cinema law.”

Contested Budget Measures and Canal+ Stakes

The controversy centers on two distinct fiscal provisions inside the upcoming national budget. timefrance.fr noted that the first measure inflicts a fresh 47-million-euro reduction on France Télévisions’ public allocation for 2027. The second measure doubles the value-added tax applied to Canal+ subscription offers. According to lefigaro.fr, Canal+ chief executive Maxime Saada evaluated the financial blow of this tax hike at 200 million euros in lost revenue per year.

Industry professionals point out that this fiscal hit would effectively dismantle the interprofessional agreement signed on July 28. That pact committed Canal+ to investing nearly one billion euros over five years into French and European cinema. By breaking this agreement, the signatories argue, the tax measure would choke off roughly 100 films co-financed by the broadcaster every single year.

Photo: lefigaro.fr

Parliamentary Pushback and Legislative Horizons

The legislative battle is already underway in the French parliament. timefrance.fr reported that on October 9, the National Assembly’s finance committee adopted amendments specifically designed to strike out the article enforcing the Canal+ VAT increase. However, that committee vote does not permanently settle the matter, because the broader examination of the finance bill in public session proceeds from the text originally tabled by the government.

The standoff arrives just over a month after the Lumière summit brought international cultural leaders to France to champion the preservation of the nation’s unique cultural ecosystem. Against that backdrop, the 174 signatories used their October 14 tribune to map out the broader financial damage, calculating that the combined measures would strip 750 million euros away from cinematic creation across a five-year window spanning 2028 to 2032.

Proposed Measure Estimated Annual Financial Impact Projected Five-Year Consequence France Télévisions Funding Cut 47 million euros (reduction for 2027) Continued strain on public audiovisual creation Canal+ VAT Increase 200 million euros in lost revenue Elimination of up to 400 films (80 per year) from 2028 to 2032

Demands for a Comprehensive Cinema Law

Beyond immediate resistance to the 2027 budget drafts, the collective behind the tribune is pushing for structural legislative safeguards. lefigaro.fr outlined that the creators demand a dedicated “cinema law” designed to permanently anchor the media chronology, establish regulatory guardrails for artificial intelligence, rethink public broadcasting funds, and secure the operational scope of the National Center for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC).

The stakes for the wider national industry remain high. The signatories emphasized that the sector accounts for 260,000 direct and indirect jobs, while French productions capture 40 percent of local box office viewings. As public debate continues inside the National Assembly, the ultimate fate of the contested budget clauses depends entirely on upcoming parliamentary votes.