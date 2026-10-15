Seoul and Regions Expect Light Rain and Temperature Swings

Morning temperatures dropped in the southern regions and a 5 to 10 millimeter band of precipitation was forecast through early morning, according to weather reports published by Yonhap News Agency.

The Bottom Line

Morning lows plunged to 1.4 degrees Celsius in Bongha, Gyeongsangbuk-do, and 1.5 degrees Celsius in Geochang, Gyeongsangnam-do, driven by cold air pushing south.

Seoul will open the morning at 14 degrees Celsius before reaching a high of 23 degrees Celsius, creating wide diurnal temperature ranges nationwide.

Precipitation will clear by early Thursday morning in the capital region and northern Gangwon, followed by clear conditions on Saturday and widespread rain on Sunday.

Temperature Plunge Across Southern Inland Regions

Cold air masses moving down the peninsula triggered steep temperature drops in regional agricultural and industrial corridors. Bongha recorded a morning low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Geochang dropped to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In the southeast, Andong registered an early morning reading of 8 degrees Celsius before daytime highs rebounded to 25 degrees Celsius in Daegu and 26 degrees Celsius in Gwangju, according to data released by Yonhap News Agency.

Meteorologists note that the daily temperature gap widens to between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Region Morning Low (°C) Daytime High (°C) Seoul 14 23 Daejeon Not Reported 24 Andong 8 Not Reported Daegu Not Reported 25 Gwangju Not Reported 26

Precipitation Forecast and Weekend Outlook

Light rain measuring between 5 and 10 millimeters will affect the Seoul metropolitan area and northern Gangwon through the early hours of Thursday, though many areas will experience intermittent lulls. Strong winds are expected along the western coast of Gyeonggi province and the eastern coast of Gangwon.

Weather conditions will stabilize on Saturday with dry skies nationwide, before a fresh round of rain moves across the country on Sunday.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.