Resistencia weather forecast: 23°C high and cloudy skies

The morning chill settles over Resistencia this October 15, 2026, bringing a misty cover to the capital of Chaco province as temperatures hover near 16°C.

For the daytime hours, conditions shift slightly as cloud cover takes over. Clarin.com reported that maximum temperatures across the city are expected to reach between 23°C and 24°C by afternoon, accompanied by steady winds arriving from the southeast and south sectors at speeds ranging from 7 to 22 kilometers per hour.

Morning Mist and Steady South Winds

The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) indicates that the early hours remain entirely free of precipitation, maintaining a dry ground level despite the heavy ambient moisture. Winds out of the south drift at a mild 11 km/h through the morning, keeping the atmosphere stable as local commuters navigate the misty urban corridors under an early sunrise recorded at 06:20 local time.

By mid-morning, humidity levels ease slightly down to 75% while southerly winds tick upward to roughly 17 km/h. Cloud cover remains the dominant feature of the sky above Chaco, preventing direct solar radiation from pushing temperatures up too quickly during the late morning stretch.

Afternoon Warming Trends Across Chaco

The afternoon brings the warmest phase of the day, with thermometers climbing to a pleasant 23°C to 24°C under predominantly cloudy skies. Southerly winds maintain a moderate pace between 13 and 22 km/h, offering a mild breeze that prevents the humidity from feeling oppressive.

Rain is entirely absent from the regional forecast throughout the daylight hours. Sunset is officially slated for 19:03, marking the end of a calm meteorological cycle for the provincial capital.

Evening Cool-Down and Night Conditions

As night falls over Resistencia, temperatures retreat toward an 18°C baseline. Southerly winds continue blowing steadily between 13 and 22 km/h, matching the daytime velocity patterns.

Photo: clarin.com

The clear absence of precipitation holds firm into the late night hours, wrapping up a tranquil spring day for the region with stable barometric conditions and no weather alerts issued by national authorities.

Official Monitoring and Alert Systems

The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) operates as the official body responsible for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating meteorological information throughout the country. Its primary function involves forecasting weather and atmospheric conditions, issuing early warnings for hazardous weather phenomena, and providing climate data for activities such as aviation, agriculture, and navigation. The SMN operates through a network of meteorological stations distributed across the country, alongside satellite imagery and numerical prediction models. The agency itself refers to a warning as la posible ocurrencia de una amenaza meteorológica , released with the goal of supporting decision-making across all sectors of the population. These are generally issued 24, 48, or 72 hours prior to the event, while short-term advisories urge the population to take rapid action since the phenomenon can occur just minutes after issuance. Warnings may be issued for rain, storms, extreme temperatures, or unusual conditions carrying potential damage and the risk of brief disruption to daily activities. In cases of elevated temperatures, the yellow level indicates they can be dangerous, especially for risk groups such as children, adults over 65, and people with chronic illnesses, signaling hazardous weather for society, life, property, and the environment. The organization’s website warns about fenómenos meteorológicos excepcionales con potencial de provocar emergencias o desastres , where temperatures are muy peligrosas y pueden afectar a todas las personas, incluso a las saludables .