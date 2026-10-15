Tampa Bay Rays Defeat Cleveland Guardians 3-1 to Tie Series

The Tampa Bay Rays evened the American League Championship Series at one game apiece on October 14, 2026, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Following a 3-7 loss in the series opener, Tampa Bay bounced back behind six scoreless innings from starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to level the best-of-seven matchup.

Peralta navigated six frames while allowing four hits and two walks, striking out six batters to subdue the Cleveland lineup. The victory leaves both teams tied at 1-1 as the series shifts to Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, for the third game on October 16.

Peralta’s Outing and Defensive Miscues Break the Scoreless Tie

The home side broke open a scoreless duel in the fourth inning capitalizing on defensive trouble. With two outs and a runner on first base, Chandler Simpson delivered an infield single toward shortstop off Cleveland starter Parker Messick, placing runners on the corners. Ben Williamson subsequently hit a ground ball that Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez failed to handle cleanly, allowing the game’s first run to cross the plate.

The Trop is filling up fast! Fans started arriving Monday evening for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians. pic.twitter.com/aW9elPAZWX — https://x.com/BN9/status/2109769390321234236

Still operating with two outs and runners on second and third, Liam Hicks jumped on Messick’s first-pitch slider, clocked at 143 kilometers per hour, driving a two-run single up the middle to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Late-Inning Relief Holds Off Cleveland

After Peralta exited the contest, the Guardians trimmed the deficit in the top of the seventh frame. Ian Seymour, working with two outs and runners on first and second, yielded an RBI double to Chase DeLauter that brought home Cleveland’s lone run. Tampa Bay’s bullpen extinguished further threats, as they shut down the visitors through the eighth and ninth innings to secure the 3-1 victory and preserve the series deadlock.