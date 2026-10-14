Léa Seydoux to Preside Over 52nd César Awards 2027 in Paris

French actress Léa Seydoux will preside over the 52nd César Awards ceremony, succeeding Camille Cottin. Canal+ and the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques announced that the event will take place on Thursday, February 25, 2027, at the Olympia in Paris, with a live broadcast in the clear on Canal+.

Léa Seydoux Appointed President of César Awards

Léa Seydoux is named president of the 52nd César Awards, taking over the role from Camille Cottin.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2027, at the Olympia theater in Paris.

The event will be broadcast live and in the clear on Canal+.

From the Olympia Stage to Global Franchises

The appointment marks another chapter in a career spanning more than twenty years across French arthouse cinema and international studio productions. Seydoux first gained prominence in films such as Christophe Honoré’s La Belle Personne and Rebecca Zlotowski’s Belle Épine. She later achieved widespread international recognition with Abdellatif Kechiche’s La Vie d’Adèle.

Léa Seydoux, Présidente de la 52e Cérémonie des César 💫À suivre jeudi 25 février 2027 sur CANAL+ en clair, en direct et en exclusivité depuis L'Olympia.#César2027 pic.twitter.com/fXWGl3tT2M — https://x.com/canalplus/status/2110392879042429330

At the 2013 Festival de Cannes, the jury presided over by Steven Spielberg awarded the Palme d’or jointly to the director and both lead actresses, Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos, marking a first in the festival’s history. Beyond European auteur cinema, Seydoux transitioned into major Hollywood franchises. Her credits include Ridley Scott’s Robin des Bois, Brad Bird’s Mission : Impossible – Protocole Fantôme, and two James Bond films, 007 Spectre and Mourir peut attendre, where she portrayed Madeleine Swann. She also entered Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction universe as Lady Margot Fenring in Dune.

César Nominations and Festival Jury Experience

Throughout her career, Seydoux has received five César nominations and one BAFTA nomination. Her institutional experience within major film festivals includes serving as a member of the jury at the Festival de Cannes in 2018.

Milestone / Credit Year / Detail Palme d’or, Festival de Cannes 2013 (Shared for La Vie d’Adèle) Cannes Film Festival Jury Member 2018 César Awards Nominations Five career nominations 52nd César Awards Ceremony February 25, 2027

Upcoming Screen Appearances Prior to the Ceremony

Before stepping onto the stage at the Olympia as jury president, Seydoux maintains an active release schedule. In 2026, she stars in Arthur Harari’s L’Inconnue. Her upcoming projects also include Marie Kreutzer’s Gentle Monster and Charlie Polinger’s The Masque of the Red Death.

The 52nd César ceremony will air exclusively on Canal+ on February 25, 2027.