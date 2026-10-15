EMSands Lift Contractor Investigated Over Missing Fire Door Frames in 48 Lifts

Forty-eight newly replaced elevators across two public housing estates in Hong Kong have ignited a major regulatory storm, with the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department referring the case to the police over suspected fraud and false representations.

Missing Fire Door Frames Spark Criminal Investigation

The controversy centers on Tai Yat Elevator (Hong Kong) Company Limited, which completed elevator replacement projects at Kwun Tong’s Tsui Ping (North) Estate and Sha Tin’s Pok Hong Estate. According to investigations by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the contractor submitted valid fire performance test reports for the installations. However, while workers installed the required fire doors across all 48 lifts, they omitted the crucial corresponding door frame assemblies entirely before certifying the projects as complete.

The regulatory fallout spans upgrades carried out at Pok Hong Estate between May 2025 and July 2026 involving 39 lifts, alongside nine lifts finished at Tsui Ping (North) Estate between February and July 2026, as reported by Sing Tao Daily. Hong Kong 01 noted that the department flagged the oversight following an anonymous tip-off that triggered sudden, unannounced inspections.

While the department confirmed that the elevators remain safe for public operation, officials classified the missing components as a severe construction omission. Because the contractor submitted completion certifications despite leaving out the mandatory door frame assemblies, the department stated that the preliminary evidence points toward gross negligence or misconduct. The agency formally referred the matter to the Hong Kong Police Force to investigate potential criminal offenses, including fraud and the provision of false statements.

Estate Impacts and Remedial Timelines

The Housing Authority, acting as the owner of the unsold units within these Tenants Purchase Scheme estates, expressed grave concern over the violations. The authority confirmed it is maintaining close contact with the regulatory body to pursue accountability, noting that Fu Heng Estate is the only other Tenants Purchase Scheme property currently preparing for elevator replacements. According to Wen Wei Po, the Housing Authority proactively advised the owners’ corporation of Fu Heng Estate to pause awarding its upcoming contract while offering administrative support to safeguard resident interests.

Photo: 香港文匯報

For the residents already living with the compromised installations, a rapid remediation schedule is now underway. The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department has ordered Tai Yat to review all affected units and absorb every cost associated with the corrective measures. Property management companies across the two estates are receiving direct assistance to coordinate the repairs.

The fix requires temporary suspensions for each elevator, though authorities pledged to schedule the work primarily during non-peak hours. Each door frame installation is expected to take between one and two days, with all remedial work scheduled for completion within a single month. Inspectors will monitor the sites continuously to ensure that elevator lobbies and building corridors remain clear and compliant with local fire safety standards.

Broadened Audits Across the Industry

The enforcement action has triggered a sweeping review of elevator engineering practices throughout the city. The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department announced that it will finish inspecting every elevator installed by Tai Yat across Hong Kong within three days. This emergency audit involves re-verifying fire performance test reports and physical components to check for any additional omissions.

Photo: Sing Tao Daily 星島日報加拿大

Beyond the primary target of the investigation, the regulatory body initiated checks on all other registered elevator contractors operating in the city. While initial sweeps uncovered no similar violations, the department is mandating that every registered contractor audit their own recent installations and submit formal compliance reports within a month, backed by government spot-checks.

A comprehensive systemic review is also underway. Slated for completion by the end of the year, the internal audit will scrutinize new installations, modernization projects, maintenance protocols, supervision frameworks, and the registration and approval systems mandated under the Lifts and Escalators Ordinance.