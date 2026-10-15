Gordon wants to mend past friendships with René Froger and Gerard Joling

Gordon, 58, has expressed a desire to mend past friendships with René Froger and Gerard Joling, admitting in a recent interview with Story that he no longer holds any resentment, wroeging, or hatred toward his former colleagues following a significant personal and physical transformation.

The Bottom Line

Gordon states his door and heart are open to rebuilding relationships with René Froger and Gerard Joling after years of estrangement and public feuds.

The entertainer credits his newfound peace of mind to a healthier lifestyle, including shedding 35 kilos and overcoming diabetes, which he says eliminated his severe mood swings.

Despite the openness to reconciliation, Gordon emphasizes that he has no regrets about his past actions and is currently focused on his life with Patrick de Bruin.

From Public Feuds to Personal Peace

The reconciliation overture marks a dramatic shift for Gordon, who has spent years estranged from some names in Dutch entertainment. In a 2015 appearance on Jeroen Pauw’s program 5 jaar later, Gordon launched a scathing attack on René Froger, alleging severe personal struggles and describing the environment among Toppers members—which included Gerard Joling and Jeroen van der Boom—as monstrous. At the time, René and his wife Natasja denied the allegations.

Similarly, Gordon’s television partnership with Gerard Joling imploded over financial disputes. During an appearance on Bij Andy in de auto!, Gordon claimed Joling went behind his back to secure a solo contract with RTL while they were negotiating a new season of their show Geer & Goor over de vloer at SBS6, compounded by discovering salary disparities.

Yet, looking back at those turbulent years from his current vantage point, Gordon tells Story that the animosity has evaporated. “No,” Gordon says when asked if he actively seeks out all past contacts. “Some things happen for a reason. I am completely okay with the people who are in my life now. I have no regrets either. But should contact with René Froger and Gerard Joling be restored, I would think that is fantastic. From my end, there is no resentment, remorse, or hatred. I think I am at a great point in my life to let them back in.”

Health Overhaul and Overcoming Loss

The root of this emotional turnaround lies in a physical and lifestyle overhaul. Gordon lost 35 kilograms through daily exercise and dietary changes, a regimen that successfully helped him overcome diabetes—a condition he identifies as the primary driver behind his historical mood swings and sudden outbursts.

“For the first time in my life, I feel mentally and physically strong,” Gordon shares. “I don’t think I could be happier. And that, while two years ago I was in a very dark place.”

Those preceding years involved profound personal grief. Following a breakup with an Australian partner whom he was briefly engaged to via WhatsApp, Gordon suffered two suicide attempts. When he subsequently found solace in a new relationship, tragedy struck again when his new partner died suddenly of a heart attack after seven months together.

Key Milestone Details Health Transformation Lost 35 kg, overcame diabetes, eliminated mood swings. Upcoming Release Book titled Je kan het echt zelf publishing later this month. Past Feuds Addressed Expressed willingness to reconcile with René Froger and Gerard Joling.

Looking Forward With Patrick de Bruin

Throughout his darkest moments and his physical transformation, Patrick de Bruin remained a source of support. Having first formed a romantic bond in a ver verleden, the pair have maintained a partnership long after their romantic relationship ended.

“I am very happy with my life as it is now, together with Patrick. I finally have everything I want,” Gordon notes, adding that the two will celebrate nearly forty years of shared history next year. Later this month, Gordon is set to release his new book, Je kan het echt zelf, detailing his transformation alongside recipes designed for a healthier lifestyle.