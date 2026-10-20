Did Sony Acquire the Kena IP? New PlayStation Ad Sparks Speculation

Lisa Promotional Video Sparks Speculation Over Sony IP Acquisition

Kena: Scars of Kosmora is slated for a 2027 release on PS5 and PC, but a new promotional video featuring pop singer Lisa of BLACKPINK has triggered widespread industry speculation regarding who actually owns the franchise. While the original February 2026 announcement trailer listed independent developer Ember Lab as the sole rights-holder, a recent PlayStation commercial suggests that Sony Interactive Entertainment may have quietly secured the intellectual property.

Fine Print Reveals Trademark Shift

Eagle-eyed viewers parsing the fine print of the latest PlayStation sizzle reel noticed a critical alteration in the copyright disclaimers. The video identifies the upcoming sequel under explicit new terms, noting: “©Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Kena Scars of Kosmora is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.” This represents a notable departure from the previous status quo. Up until this promotional push, Ember Lab retained full ownership of the brand it built with the debut title, Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

PlayStation x LISA

PlayStation previously relinquished ownership of Death Stranding to Kojima Productions in November 2024, but subsequent projects like the scrapped Physint reportedly faltered over similar IP ownership disputes. Sony clearly wants to hold the reins of the properties it brings to market. However, the official PlayStation product page still lists Ember Lab as the copyright holder, and neither company has issued a formal press release confirming a total buyout.

Dissecting the Commercial Teaser

The visual framing within the advertisement further fueled the rumor mill. The commercial cuts to a scene featuring Lisa inside an elevator. The control panel replaces standard floor numbers with buttons representing major games published by Sony. Kena: Scars of Kosmora makes an appearance on this panel, occupying a distinct space that separates it from standard third-party titles.

Sony may have acquired Kena IP, and likely Ember Lab with it🚀This is based on a copyright for Scars of Kosmora, the second entry in the Kena franchise, being shown to be owned by SIE, as well as the trademark.This appears on the PlayStation x LISA footage on PS YouTube… pic.twitter.com/4S1CVii9SQ — https://x.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/2112532678427758731

Guslok noted that the appearance of a trademark notice inside a marketing asset does not automatically equate to a full corporate acquisition of Ember Lab as a studio. Trademarks can be licensed, transferred through targeted publishing agreements, or registered purely for promotional compliance. Without explicit corporate filings or a joint statement, observers cannot definitively separate a legal trademark assignment from a total studio purchase.

Platform Distribution and Gameplay Expectations for 2027

Operational reality for players remains largely untouched by the legal fine print. Ember Lab previously confirmed that the sequel requires an extended development runway to scale beyond the scope of Bridge of Spirits, pushing the release window out of 2026.

Photo: guslok.com

Guslok detailed the confirmed distribution parameters for the upcoming title, noting that Kena: Scars of Kosmora will launch in 2027 with both physical and digital editions on PlayStation 5, while the PC version will release strictly as a digital download. The exact calendar date remains unconfirmed.

Narrative and gameplay mechanics will also expand significantly. Kena travels to the island of Kosmora to investigate a childhood affliction, accompanied by a crystalline spirit companion that doubles as a mount, combat assistant, and puzzle-solving utility. Whether Sony’s apparent acquisition of the trademark will restrict future sequels to closed ecosystems or alter platform availability beyond 2027 depends entirely on how the ink dries between the publisher and the independent studio.