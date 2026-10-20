EA Sports Revives Fight Night Boxing Series

Boxing gloves hanging above a ring on a newly created X account signaled the revival of EA Sports’ long-dormant boxing franchise on a Tuesday afternoon, carrying the declaration that “The fight is never over.”

Nearly Sixteen Years on Ice

EA Sports officially revealed the return of its Fight Night boxing series, ending an absence that stretches back nearly sixteen years. The franchise has been dormant since the 2011 release of Fight Night Champion, which served as the fifth edition produced for various platforms between 2004 and 2011, following the publisher’s earlier Knockout Kings series.

To everyone who stayed in our corner:Fight Night is coming back. 🥊♥️#FightNight pic.twitter.com/THPwtB7hTC — https://x.com/EASPORTSFN/status/2112604926941471213

Sports Gamers Online noted that the announcement caught followers by surprise with a graphic of gloves hanging above the ring and a message stating, “To everyone who stayed in our corner: Fight Night is coming back.”

Reports on Fight Night Cancellations and Revival

Mike Straw of Insider Gaming reported last month that sources indicated plans for a Fight Night reboot were canceled. That reporting followed earlier developments from 2024, when Straw indicated the series might return around 2027 or 2028. At the same time, VGC reported seeing a company-wide email stating that EA Sports was pausing development on Fight Night to focus on a new UFC title, which eventually materialized as UFC 5.

Speculation surrounding a revival gained fresh momentum following EA Sports’ sale to a group led by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Sources noted that the PIF’s major stake in boxing kept hopes alive for the franchise.

EA Sports Reacts to Boxing Game Competition

The timing of the reboot coincides with a busy period for sports video games. EA Sports has already revived its college football series and launched the sixth edition of its UFC series earlier this year. Meanwhile, Rockstar’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to arrive next month, with reported pre-sales already exceeding $600 million.

EA Sports was reportedly influenced to bring back Fight Night after witnessing the reception of Steel City Interactive’s boxing title, Undisputed, which stood as the first licensed boxing game released since the last Fight Night title in 2011.

EA Sports Keeps Release Date and Platforms Secret

EA Sports has not yet shared specific gameplay details, target platforms, or a concrete release date for the upcoming boxing title. Observers speculate that the game could arrive within the next two years, building on the initial development updates shared ahead of its official confirmation.