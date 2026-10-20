Cardinal Koovakad Highlights Jain and Catholic Commitment to Nonviolence at British Parliament

Speaking at the British Parliament in London on Monday, 19 October, Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad defined nonviolence not as passive surrender, but as a courageous commitment to justice. The Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue addressed lawmakers, peace activists, and Jain spiritual leaders during an Ahimsa Day celebration organized by the Institute of Jainology. The address marked the visit of the Cardinal to the United Kingdom to engage with Dharmic faiths.

Parliamentary Address Highlights Four Decades of Interfaith Cooperation

The celebration in London highlighted a relationship that spans four decades of institutional dialogue between the Jain community and the Holy See. This diplomatic and spiritual bridge-building began in 1986, when Pope John Paul II invited Acharya Shri Tulsi to an interreligious gathering for peace in Assisi. Subsequent milestones included a 1995 meeting between Pope John Paul II and an international Jain delegation, followed by formal discussions established in 2011 with the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

During his address at the parliamentary event, Cardinal Koovakad praised Jainism for maintaining one of humanity’s most rigorous frameworks for nonviolence. He noted that the Sanskrit term Ahimsa—derived from roots meaning “not” and “injury”—calls for avoiding harm to all living beings in thought, word, and deed. Drawing parallels with Christian teachings, the Cardinal referenced Christ’s commandment to love one’s enemies and cited Pope Benedict XVI’s assertion that Christian nonviolence responds to evil with good rather than surrendering to it.

Photo: Catholic Church in England and Wales

Artificial Intelligence and Modern Threats to Global Peace

The dialogue extended beyond traditional theology to address contemporary technological and ecological crises. Conference delegates co-hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and the Institute of Jainology focused heavily on the impact of artificial intelligence. Discussions examined how unbridled technological expansion can challenge peace in an increasingly weaponized world.

Addressing these emerging dangers, Cardinal Koovakad pointed to Pope Leo XIV’s landmark encyclical Magnifica Humanitas (“Magnificent Humanity”). The papal text warns against technocratic dominance, autonomous weapons, and algorithmic injustice, while championing human rights, solidarity, and a civilization of love. Alongside these digital concerns, the Cardinal emphasized environmental destruction.

മതാന്തര സംവാദത്തിനായി ബ്രിട്ടനിൽ | CARDINAL KOOVAKAD | CATHOLIC CHURCH | UK VISIT | GOODNESS NEWS

Looking Toward the Fortieth Anniversary of Assisi

The London events immediately preceded a dedicated Jain–Catholic Conference held on 20 October. The discussions also serve as a theological bridge toward the 40th anniversary of the historic 1986 Assisi gathering, which falls on 27 October. This year also marks the commemoration of the 800th anniversary of the death of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Cardinal Koovakad noted that the Franciscan tradition of viewing all creatures as brothers and sisters shares deep common ground with the Jain conviction regarding the sacredness and interdependence of all life. Concluding the parliamentary celebration, the Cardinal congratulated Dr. Abhay Firodia, recipient of this year’s Ahimsa Award, before issuing a final appeal to the assembly: “May we disarm our hearts and walk together in the noble spirit of Ahimsa!”