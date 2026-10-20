David Raya admits he would love to play in La Liga in the future

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has admitted an eventual desire to play in La Liga despite describing his current campaign in north London as a perfect year. Speaking to Marca, the Barcelona-born player outlined his long-term ambitions to experience Spanish club football.

Raya's Contract Protects Arsenal Valuation

Raya’s long-term commitment to Arsenal remains anchored by a contract running until the summer of 2028, protecting the club’s valuation.

Speculation regarding an Iberian future does little to alter his elite status following his third consecutive Golden Glove award.

Contract Security at the Emirates Stadium

Raya currently has a contract with the Gunners that runs until the summer of 2028, meaning Arsenal remain in a strong position regarding his valuation. However, the keeper has been vocal about his desire to experience a different league. Speaking about the prospect of a return to Spain, Raya explained his stance to Marca: “Yes, I would love to. I would love to try out La Liga. For now, I’m very happy here, but I would certainly like to experience the Spanish league.”

The Barcelona-born star, who joined Arsenal from Brentford in 2023, clearly feels that his journey in football will eventually lead him back to the Iberian Peninsula. “I think it’s a very competitive league,” he added. “Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I’m Spanish, and I’d love to play there, that’s for sure.”

Photo: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Trophies and Individual Honors Under Arteta

Reflecting on a golden era at Arsenal, the goalkeeper is currently enjoying the most productive spell of his career under Mikel Arteta. Since making the move across London from Brentford, Raya has transformed into one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League, making 114 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, keeping 52 clean sheets, and conceding just 89 goals.

Raya is coming off a sensational campaign where he helped the Gunners secure the Premier League title and the Community Shield. He was also vital to the club's deep runs in knockout competitions, reaching the finals of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup. His consistency earned him a third consecutive Golden Glove award, showing his dominance between the sticks in the English top flight.

Balancing Club Dominance with International Frustration

Despite his club success, Raya experienced a bittersweet summer with the Spanish national team. While he was part of the squad that lifted the World Cup trophy, he did not see any minutes on the pitch. Reflecting on his recent form and international experience, he said: “I believe I’ve had a perfect year. Perhaps the only thing missing was playing in the World Cup. Every year since I arrived at Arsenal, I’ve continued to improve and hopefully that will keep happening.”

"Sin Inglaterra… no hubiese llegado a profesional'" | FORJADOS · David Raya

His focus remains on maintaining the incredibly high standards he has set for himself. “But I truly believe this year, by winning the Premier League and playing a decisive role in the league, the Champions League, and the Community Shield, it has been my best season as a professional, being impactful and lifting trophies,” Raya noted.

Chasing European Glory Ahead of Bayern Munich Test

Looking ahead, the Spanish international is not satisfied with his recent haul and wants to push Arsenal toward even greater heights. The Gunners currently sit second in the Premier League table with 18 points, just three behind leaders Manchester City, and have made a flawless start to their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Napoli and a 3-0 win against Lille.

The goalkeeper’s expectations remain sky-high as the club prepares for a difficult trip to face Bayern Munich. “I want to win it all,” he stated firmly. “We want to establish ourselves as favorites, and that is our goal. Hopefully, this year we can improve upon last season by winning the Champions League, but there is still a long way to go before that happens.”

Metric Statistic Total Appearances 114 Clean Sheets 52 Goals Conceded 89 Contract Expiry Summer 2028

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