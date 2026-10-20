Brady Tkachuk to donate protest jerseys during Ottawa return

Brady Tkachuk returns to Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday to face the Ottawa Senators for the first time since his offseason trade to the Florida Panthers. The former captain enters the divisional matchup amid a scoring tear, while anticipating an antagonistic reception from local fans following his departure.

Brady Tkachuk Prepares for an Emotional Return to Ottawa

Four months after orchestrating his exit from the nation’s capital, Florida Panthers forward Brady Tkachuk is stepping back onto the ice where his NHL career flourished. Tkachuk spent eight seasons with the Ottawa Senators, serving as team captain for five of them, before requesting a trade during the offseason and using his no-move clause to join his brother Matthew in Florida.

Brady Tkachuk, on his podcast, says that if a No. 7 jersey gets thrown onto the ice on Wednesday during his return game, it’ll be donated to Ottawa’s Boys and Girls Club.https://t.co/NGKLomwtA4 — https://x.com/jkamckenzie/status/2112532467227783269

The return carries heavy emotional weight for the 27-year-old forward, who acknowledged the unique pressure surrounding the game. Tkachuk admitted that reality is still setting in as the team arrived in Ottawa ahead of Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop.

I think once we get there, it’s going to hit a little more… I’m going to be nervous. It’s going to be fun. A weird but cool experience. Brady Tkachuk, Florida Panthers forward

While the atmosphere inside Canadian Tire Centre promises to be hostile, Tkachuk expressed enduring affection for the franchise and its supporters. Reflecting on his tenure, he emphasized that his efforts during his eight years in Ottawa were absolute.

Florida Panthers star Brady Tkachuk returns to Canada, where he was booed by Canadien fans during the 4 Nations Faceoff Letter to Editor in Ottawa Citizen suggests silence would make him feel like a “non-entity” and is a better alternative to booshttps://t.co/CVRwy7dMwk — https://x.com/schadjoe/status/2112604066136125599

If they boo, well, it just shows the passion that they have for their team, their city. I loved playing in front of them because of that passion. Just know I gave every ounce of blood, sweat, and tears for that team, that city, for eight years. I can hold my head up high for the effort that I gave. Brady Tkachuk, Florida Panthers forward

Charity Plan for Discarded Sweaters and Fan Expectations

Anticipating a backlash from a fan base stung by his departure, Tkachuk has already made arrangements for any disgruntled supporters who decide to throw their old number 7 jerseys onto the ice. During an appearance on the Wingmen podcast hosted alongside his brother, he outlined a constructive plan for any souvenirs that land on the playing surface.

Every sweater tossed by frustrated fans will be collected and donated to a member of the Boys and Girls Club in Ottawa. While discouraging the gesture, Tkachuk noted that the resulting donations would at least serve a positive local cause.

Preparing For Brady Tkachuk’s Return + Ottawa Senators Prospect Roundup

Local analysts expect a heavy diet of jeers from the stands, bringing closure to a turbulent summer defined by the player’s trade request following Ottawa’s playoff exit.

Hot Streak and Standings Context for the Atlantic Division Clash

On the ice, Tkachuk arrives in Ottawa carrying considerable momentum. After failing to register a point through his first five games with Florida, he erupted for six goals in his last three outings, Yahoo Sports to record natural hat tricks in consecutive games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice indicated no special lineup gymnastics are planned for the opening whistle, though the veteran bench boss expects the emotions surrounding the return to heavily favor the home side before normal game play resumes.

Florida Acquires Brady Tkachuk from the Senators

The transaction that sent Brady Tkachuk to Sunrise involved Florida acquiring a player who recorded 213 goals and 250 assists for 463 points in 572 games with the Senators. Bill Zito, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager for the Panthers, introduced the newly acquired forward during a press conference at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale. Zito remarked that the club feels like they are clicking on multiple cylinders and building on that momentum.

"I think once we get there, it’s going to hit a little more… I’m going to be nervous. It’s going to be fun. A weird but cool experience."Brady Tkachuk on his upcoming return to Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/6GrT7kwiXS — https://x.com/Sportsnet/status/2112280580775641527

His contract runs through the 2027-28 campaign. During his tenure as captain, he guided the franchise to consecutive postseason appearances in 2025 and 2026, though both campaigns ended in first-round exits. Following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, Ottawa fell in the opening round to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Panthers and Senators Manage Roster Absences Before Wednesday

Both teams are managing notable roster absences heading into the contest. The Panthers are operating without Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov. Meanwhile, the Senators must manage without William Eklund—who arrived via a separate transaction when Ottawa traded for Eklund, Kasper Halttunen, and Brandon Svoboda.

Brady Tkachuk expects a 'special' return to Ottawa.Watch the @FlaPanthers and @Senators at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday on @SportsOnPrimeCA!Read more from Tkachuk ahead of his first game back in Ottawa ⤵️https://t.co/RIqHtUn3dS — https://x.com/NHLMedia/status/2112282704616288726

Wednesday’s encounter marks the first of four meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals this season. Following the final horn, the Panthers will immediately board a flight for the second leg of a back-to-back set, traveling to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Subsequent matchups between Florida and Ottawa are scheduled in Sunrise on November 25 and January 18, with a final regular-season trip back to Ottawa booked for March 18.