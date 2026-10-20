Black Book PR secures PR mandate for MF Sports

London-based sports communications agency Black Book PR has secured the public relations mandate for MF Sports, overseeing media campaigns for Misfits Boxing and MF Pro. The partnership covers high-profile fixtures featuring Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Viddal Riley, and Tommy Fury, aiming to expand the combat sports brand into mainstream media markets.

Black Book PR Takes Over MF Sports Media Strategy

Through this selection, Black Book PR enters a commercial venture that merges creator-driven boxing with elite combat athletics, with MF Sports aiming to engage viewers outside the conventional boxing fan base. Represented athletes on the MF Sports books feature Tommy Fury, European cruiserweight titleholder Viddal Riley, and ex-UFC and Bellator competitor Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Established by Daniel Miller and Joe Brett, Black Book PR has built a client base within combat sports that features promotional company BOXXER, having managed promotional efforts for fighters such as Ben Whittaker and Chris Eubank Jr. The firm’s broader background features collaborations with Denzel Bentley, Chantelle Cameron, Terence Crawford, Amir Khan, and Tyson Fury, as well as bodies like the International Boxing Association, BRAVE Combat Federation, and BKB Bare Knuckle.

Its responsibilities for MF Sports will center on obtaining broader press attention for both bouts and athletes, simultaneously cultivating their individual public profiles and mainstream marketability.

“Misfits and MF Pro are doing something nobody else in boxing is doing: bringing a whole new generation into the sport. In combat sports, a fight lives or dies on narrative, and stars are built on their connection with fans,” Joe Brett, Founder of Black Book PR, said.

Brett added, “Our job is to get these fighters and these events off the back pages and onto the front pages, in front of people who’ve never watched a fight before. If my mum knows about it, we’ve done our job.”

Black Book PR Manages Upcoming Wembley and Misfits Events

Among the agency’s initial projects is the MF Pro card taking place at Wembley Arena on 14th November, featuring Riley putting his European cruiserweight belt on the line against undefeated challenger Seydi Coupe, alongside an English title match involving Tom Welland. The event will be broadcast live on DAZN. Management of press and publicity for the Misfits Boxing showcase on 5th December, anchored by main event fighter Tommy Fury, will likewise fall to the firm.