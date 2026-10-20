Stolen Porsche 911 GT3 from Switzerland Allegedly for Sale on German Black Market

A Swiss car rental entrepreneur lost a 510-horsepower Porsche 911 GT3 after it was sub-leased, driven to Germany, and tracked via GPS before its monitoring device was disabled. The vehicle is now allegedly being offered for sale on the black market via Snapchat, according to reports from Swiss news outlet blick.ch.

From Cham to Hamburg and the Black Market

Enea Nosetti, a 27-year-old resident of Cham in the canton of Zug, operates a small business named En Sportcars. While his primary operations focus on vehicle wrapping, Nosetti also maintains a high-end rental fleet comprising a Lamborghini, a McLaren, and three Porsche models. That inventory has since dropped to two following the disappearance of the 911 GT3.

The transaction began when Nosetti rented the sports car to an intermediary corporate entity. That company subsequently sub-leased the vehicle to an end user identified as a resident of Winterthur born in 2004. The rental agreement stipulated a six-day duration for the 510-hp machine.

As the scheduled return date approached, Nosetti monitored the vehicle’s telemetry via a real-time GPS tracking application on his mobile phone. The dashboard data indicated the Porsche was stationary in Hamburg, Germany, rather than traveling back toward Switzerland. When contacted regarding the location, the renter requested a one-day extension. Nosetti agreed to the adjustment.

Driver Disappears After Tracking Hardware Is Compromised

The following day, the vehicle remained in northern Germany. When contacted again by the rental business, the driver questioned the urgency and claimed he would return the car within four hours. He failed to materialize.

The tracking interface continued to broadcast the sports car’s coordinates until the evening of the second day, when the hardware monitoring system was physically compromised. Nosetti received an automated system alert indicating the tracking module had been disconnected from its primary electrical power source. The internal battery maintained signal transmission for several hours before depleting entirely.

Following the loss of telemetry, Nosetti visited the Zug police department on Thursday to file a formal criminal complaint. Independent automotive recovery specialists contacted the owner to offer tracking services, though such operations require private financing without performance guarantees.

Instagram Appeal Brings Leads from Germany and Abroad

Nosetti utilized Instagram to broadcast a public search appeal, which quickly gained traction online. The digital push yielded inbound calls from informants in Germany claiming the sports car is currently housed in a storage facility and being advertised on Snapchat. Prospective buyers have reportedly surfaced in Dubai and Latvia, though Nosetti noted that these international inquiries remain unconfirmed.

To incentivize the recovery of the asset, Nosetti has announced a finder’s reward for actionable intelligence leading directly to the return of the Porsche.

«Mit dieser Firma, die den Porsche weitervermietet hat, arbeiten wir auf jeden Fall nie mehr zusammen.»

The Kantonsspolizei Zug declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, citing privacy regulations that prevent confirmation or denial of specific operational details.