Utah’s PID Debt Explosion: SEC and State Auditor Warn of Taxpayer Risks

As state and local authorities grapple with a surge in debt-issuing entities, federal regulators warned municipal leaders that public infrastructure districts across Utah carry hidden fiscal hazards for taxpayers and local governments alike.

Utah Infrastructure Districts Issue Billions in Debt

Utah cities, counties, and state agencies have created approximately 250 public infrastructure districts since lawmakers permitted their formation in 2019, issuing $5.3 billion in debt.

State Auditor Tina Cannon projects that future district creations could balloon total debt to $44.9 billion over the next decade, with fewer than half of existing districts complying with state transparency laws.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials caution that unelected boards imposing taxes and issuing bonds create unique structural risks and potential credit hits for local municipalities.

The Expansion of Debt Across Utah Municipalities

Over the past seven years, developers and local entities across the Beehive State have established roughly 250 public infrastructure districts, commonly known as PIDs. Lawmakers initially authorized these quasi-governmental entities in 2019 to finance essential public infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks, and water pipelines. Developers secure loans through municipal bonds, subsequently repaying the debt via additional property taxes levied within the boundaries of the districts that benefit from them.

State lawmakers expanded the framework in 2024 by introducing infrastructure financing districts governed under a separate state code. According to State Auditor Tina Cannon, PIDs have collectively issued $5.3 billion in debt, marking a sharp increase from $3.6 billion just a year prior. Cannon’s office projects that if current formation rates continue, another 500 districts will emerge over the next decade, which her office expects will issue $44.9 billion in debt.

These financing mechanisms have funded prominent projects throughout the region. PIDs have supported rail infrastructure for the Utah Inland Port Authority, luxury real estate at ski resorts with support from the Military Installation Development Authority, and downtown developments such as Utah City in Vineyard and Salt Lake City’s Delta Center redevelopment area. Yet, Cannon noted that PIDs are one of the No. 1 topics for hotline complaints regarding misuse.

Regulatory Warnings Over Unelected Governance

Speaking at a transparency conference hosted by the State Auditor’s Office, Dave Sanchez, municipal securities director for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, addressed the growing reliance on these entities. While noting the SEC remains agnostic regarding PIDs, Sanchez emphasized that accountability remains a primary concern for the federal regulator.

“We’re agnostic about PIDs, but what I would think would be interesting for most taxpayers is who’s making this decision that is potentially raising our taxes for the future, and what access do I have that influences that decision if I’m not happy with it?”

Sanchez cautioned that unelected boards possessing the authority to issue bonds and impose tax levies create unique financial risks. State development authorities such as MIDA, the Utah Inland Port Authority, and the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority feature appointed boards. MIDA and UIPA boards have included state lawmakers, lobbyists, and developers. Because these authorities can also collect sales tax to repay bonds, regulators point out that taxpayers are left an extra step removed from direct democratic accountability.

Cannon also reported that less than half of Utah's PIDs currently comply with state transparency requirements, such as providing advance public notice of board meetings and publicly posting budgets.

Layered Property Taxes Increase Burdens for Homeowners

Under Utah statute, PIDs can levy $1.50 per $1,000 of value in property taxes. However, because multiple districts can overlap on the same parcel of land, property owners frequently find themselves subjected to layered tax burdens. Cannon described this structure as a hidden second mortgage payment that spans 30 to 40 years.

For instance, one homeowner of an apartment at the Black Desert resort in St. George faces annual property taxes reaching $10,000 due to district levies—costs that buyers often discover only at the closing table. While local governments that approve PIDs typically bear no direct liability if the underlying bonds default, broader consequences remain. Past economic downturns demonstrated that developer defaults can leave municipalities with unfinished infrastructure and zombie subdivisions, eroding market confidence.

Credit rating agencies also evaluate the cumulative debt burden resting on local taxpayers. Excessive overlapping obligations can trigger rating hits for cities and counties, thereby impairing their future borrowing capacity.

Metric Category Current Figure Projected Future Figure Active Public Infrastructure Districts ~250 districts ~500 additional districts over 10 years Issued Debt Volume $5.3 billion $13.8 billion (including pending bonds) / $44.9 billion (10-year projection) Statutory Property Tax Levy Cap $1.50 per $1,000 value Subject to overlapping district layering

Accountability Gaps in Affordable Housing Goals

Municipalities frequently approve PIDs under the assumption that lower borrowing costs will incentivize developers to construct affordable housing units. However, local governments currently lack a good way to track whether savings generated by less expensive loans actually transfer to homebuyers and renters.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, federal officials and state auditors continue pressing local officials to scrutinize developer-driven financing proposals rather than treating them as unavoidable mandates.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.