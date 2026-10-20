ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent Order $35B of Nvidia GPUs, Reuters says

Chinese technology giants ByteDance, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), and Tencent (HKG: 0700) have placed orders exceeding $35 billion for over 3 million of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) RTX PRO 5500 workstation GPUs. The procurement rush aims to secure export-compliant hardware for AI inference as U.S. trade restrictions continue to limit access to high-end data-center processors, Reuters reported.

Strategic Implications of the $35 Billion GPU Order

Supply-Demand Imbalance: Aggregate orders for the RTX PRO 5500 from Chinese firms have reached 6 million units, doubling Nvidia’s total projected global production capacity of 3 million units for 2027.

Aggregate orders for the RTX PRO 5500 from Chinese firms have reached 6 million units, doubling total projected global production capacity of 3 million units for 2027. Allocation Constraints: Nvidia has signaled to partners that fulfillment rates for these orders may drop as well as 5% to 10% requested quantities.

Operational Pivot: Chinese firms are shifting from hopes of acquiring restricted H200 or Blackwell-based B300 chips to mass-purchasing workstation-class hardware to sustain AI inference workloads for chatbot and generative models.

The Shift Toward Export-Compliant Workstation Silicon

The RTX PRO 5500 has emerged as the primary substitute for Chinese firms navigating the tightening U.S. export control regime. While the chip lacks the massive interconnect bandwidth required for large-scale cluster training, its performance profile—which includes 84GB of GDDR7 memory—makes it viable for AI inference tasks. According to Tom’s Hardware, the unit cost for these cards is approximately $11,400. This marks a significant departure from the market’s initial stance last year, when firms like Alibaba and Tencent showed tepid interest in the earlier, less-capable RTX 6000D, hoping that Washington would relax restrictions on more powerful silicon.

As noted by Simply Wall St, Tencent has already committed to heavy capital expenditure through 2027, with Q2 2026 operating CapEx hitting RMB 51.8b. These massive hardware commitments are essential to maintaining the competitive viability of domestic ecosystems like the Hunyuan model. Tencent utilizes these chips to train models for products including advertising tools, digital payments, and enterprise services across its HK$3.8 trillion platform. The company’s strategy involves integrating these chips into a profitable Hunyuan-based ecosystem spanning Weixin, WorkBuddy, and CodeBuddy, supported by recent US$4.7b debt funding and new bond issuance.

#Business | ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent order over $35 billion in Nvidia chips, but supply may fall short- Chinese tech giants ordered 3M+ Nvidia RTX PRO 5500 chips.- Orders exceed $35 billion due to US export restrictions.- Nvidia cannot guarantee full delivery amid high… — https://x.com/moneycontrolcom/status/2112506867704377599

Nvidia Pivots Production Capacity Toward Rubin Platform

The supply shortfall is compounded by Nvidia’s broader manufacturing roadmap. Sources indicate that starting in 2027, the company intends to pivot its production capacity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE: TSM) toward the Rubin platform, which is designed for global enterprise data centers. An Nvidia spokesperson stated that Chinese producers of workstation chips have seen unprecedented growth since 2022, while noting that U.S. firms continue to be restricted by a combination of outdated U.S. export controls, which cover gaming products released nearly a half a decade ago, and China’s own limit on US imports.

Metric Status / Value Combined Order Volume > 3 million units Total Order Value > $35 billion Unit Price ~$11,400 2027 Global Production Cap 3 million units Estimated Fulfillment Rate 5% – 10%

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Environment

While Huawei has attempted to fill the void with domestic alternatives, Chinese firms continue to prioritize Nvidia hardware where possible, citing performance gaps in homegrown silicon.

Photo: Tom's Hardware

Investors are watching for disclosures regarding GPU rental and token usage for Hunyuan models to determine if the increased chip expenditure generates visible service traction.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

NVIDIA (NVDA): ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent reportedly order over $35B in chips | Oct 20, 2026