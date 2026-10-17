Nvidia Confirms RTX 5090 Production Continues Amid Supply Rumors

Consumer desktop graphics cards bearing the GeForce RTX 5090 moniker remain in active production despite industry reports claiming Nvidia planned to phase out the flagship consumer chip. Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for Nvidia consumer products, addressed supply constraints directly on October 17, confirming that the company continues to ship the hardware to retail markets. Hardware leaks earlier in the week suggested the manufacturer intended to restrict the underlying GB202 silicon entirely to professional workstation boards.

All future GB202 supplies are RTX Pro exclusive https://t.co/eZPZW3HdXU — https://x.com/Zed__Wang/status/2108816845608550401

The consumer flagship relies on the GB202 architecture, which features 21,760 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 RAM. Professional alternatives like the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell utilize the same core family while scaling specifications up to 24,064 CUDA cores and 96GB of memory. Prices for remaining retail stock have climbed significantly, with the lowest-priced consumer variants reaching roughly 57,000 kroner by August.

Card Manufacturers Anticipate Alternative Memory Configurations

Board partners received informal, verbal notifications regarding potential hardware revisions scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. Hardware leak enthusiast MEGAsizeGPU originally outlined plans for an alternate GeForce model featuring 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a report later amplified by Videocardz. Standard RTX 5080 configurations ship with 16GB of VRAM, a specification that drew criticism from owners of previous-generation hardware equipped with larger memory buffers. Whether the upcoming hardware replaces existing configurations or arrives as a distinct branded product remains unconfirmed by official documentation.

Graphics Processor CUDA Cores VRAM Capacity Target Market GeForce RTX 5090 21,760 32GB GDDR7 Consumer / Enthusiast GeForce RTX 5080 (Current) Undisclosed 16GB GDDR7 Consumer / Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 (Proposed) Undisclosed 24GB GDDR7 Consumer / Gaming RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell 24,064 96GB Professional / AI

Supply Chain Pressures Shape Global Retail Availability

Nvidia representatives acknowledge that manufacturing capacity and component supply chains remain constrained. The 5090 FE cards were never really properly on sale. Company leadership maintains that distribution efforts will persist.

Card manufacturers have not yet received formal engineering specifications or development documentation for the rumored 24GB memory variants. The exact pricing structure for potential new models has not been disclosed, leaving open questions about whether upcoming hardware will match the 2,000 dollar introductory price point established by the initial flagship rollout in January 2025. Norway’s retail sector continues to monitor local stock levels.