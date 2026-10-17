Stanford Researchers Grow Lung Organoids Using Tissue From 220 Patients

Researchers at Stanford University have developed human lung organoids featuring a built-in, long-term immune system capable of mounting adaptive antiviral responses. Published on October 7, 2026, in a study supported by the National Institutes of Health, the lab-grown tissue models successfully generated virus-specific T-cell reactions against SARS-CoV-2.

Scientists working in a National Institutes of Health-supported study at the Stanford University School of Medicine have tackled one of human biology’s long-standing hurdles: examining local tissue immunity completely apart from the rest of the body’s immune network. By transferring pieces of intact distal lung tissue from more than 220 patient volunteers into a specialized cell culture system, the research team successfully simulated the lung’s life-sustaining gas exchange environment.

These 3D air-liquid interface organoids survived for up to several months. Throughout that duration, investigators observed that critical immune cell populations thrived inside the structures, confirming that the resident T cells maintained their virus-sensing capabilities over extended periods.

Stanford University Organoids Mount Adaptive Defenses Against SARS-CoV-2

To test whether these tissue-resident immune components were fully functional, the research team introduced SARS-CoV-2 to the lung models. The organoids responded with generic inflammatory reactions alongside specific adaptive defenses as T cells became directly reactive to the pathogen.

When investigators pre-stimulated the organoids using fragments of the virus to mimic a vaccination process, the tissue learned to detect and dispatch SARS-CoV-2 more effectively, ultimately weakening subsequent infections. This points toward potential new pathways for vaccination strategies aimed at training the body’s frontline mucosal defenses.

These organoids retain key immune cells and functions of lung mucosa long-term, allowing investigators to examine local tissue immunity separately from the other parts of the body’s immune system. John H. Powers III, M.D., acting director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Powers noted that the platform might eventually serve as a replacement for animal models during specific evaluations, yielding insights that animal testing cannot capture. Meanwhile, corresponding author Calvin Kuo described the long-debated nature of human lung immunity and the surprising persistence of resident T cells found during the project.

The exact role of local immunity in human lungs has long been a hotly debated subject, but we believe these organoids will be a conduit for clear answers. Already, we’ve unveiled indications that resident T cells may be much more persistent than previously thought. Calvin Kuo, M.D., Ph.D., corresponding author and professor of hematology at Stanford Medicine

Complementary Cellular Cytotoxicity Assays From Blood and Airway Compartments

Published findings detail a functional human T-cell-mediated SARS-CoV-2 cytotoxic assay using samples from participants previously hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Researchers recruited 15 healthy participants for the proof-of-concept study, analyzing cells harvested from peripheral blood mononuclear cells, bronchoalveolar lavage, and nasal lavage.

Flow cytometry and Luminex cytokine expression analysis revealed distinct immune profiles across the different respiratory compartments. Macrophages and dendritic cells dominated the bronchoalveolar lavage samples, while B cells predominated in nasal washes, and T cells along with natural killer cells concentrated in peripheral blood.

Bronchoalveolar lavage cells expressed significantly higher levels of interleukin-1 beta.

Peripheral blood mononuclear cells showed greater expression of tumor necrosis factor-alpha, interleukin-2, and interleukin-6.

Antigen-stimulated cells across all three compartments demonstrated significantly greater pseudovirus cytotoxicity than unstimulated control groups.

Funding Sources and Future Directions for Pulmonary Disease Research

The Nature-published study detailing the Stanford organoid models was backed by a broad coalition of federal grants. Financial support came via the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases under grants T32AI007502, K08AI163369, U19AI057229, R01AI127877, R01AI130398, and U19AI116484.

Growing lung organoids in biomaterial scaffold

Additional support was provided by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute grant T32HL129970, the National Institute of General Medical Sciences grant T32GM007365, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases grant R01DK130414, and the National Cancer Institute grant OT2CA278713. Researchers intend to expand the scope of these models to investigate tissue-resident immune responses in other pulmonary conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and bacterial infections.