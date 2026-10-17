680 Euro Income Loss After Sick Leave Cap Drop

Françoise, a salaried employee earning €2,800 gross per month, expected a reliable replacement income when health issues required a two-month medical leave. Instead, the French primary health insurance fund (CPAM) disbursed a maximum daily allowance of just €41.47, exposing a regulatory decree that reduces sick-leave protections for middle-income earners.

The financial drop stems directly from Decree No. 2025-160, enacted on April 1, 2025, which lowered the ceiling on daily health allowances (indemnités journalières) from 1.8 to 1.4 times the minimum wage (Smic). Because the French median salary hovers around €2,820 gross, more than one in two workers now exceeds the maximum safety net provided by the social security system during a medical absence.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Daily Allowance Limits: Social security calculates illness benefits by taking 50% of an employee’s average gross salary over the prior three months, divided by 91.25, but strictly caps that figure based on the 1.4 Smic threshold.

Social security calculates illness benefits by taking 50% of an employee’s average gross salary over the prior three months, divided by 91.25, but strictly caps that figure based on the 1.4 Smic threshold. The Missing Income Gap: For a worker earning €2,800 gross, the drop creates a direct shortfall of over €680 across a two-month period after accounting for the initial three unpaid waiting days.

For a worker earning €2,800 gross, the drop creates a direct shortfall of over €680 across a two-month period after accounting for the initial three unpaid waiting days. Mitigation Options: Employees must audit their paystubs, collective bargaining agreements, and corporate supplemental insurance (prévoyance) to see if their employer covers the difference.

How the Calculation Generates a €680 Shortfall

The mechanics behind the daily payout structure are straightforward. To determine an illness benefit, the state social security apparatus aggregates the three most recent gross salaries, divides the total by 91.25 to find a base daily wage, and applies a 50% multiplier. However, any earnings above the legal ceiling are disregarded.

For Françoise, this meant her recorded salary was capped at a maximum of €2,522.52 gross per month for calculation purposes. Following an initial three-day non-reimbursed waiting period, roughly 57 days were covered by the CPAM. This yielded just over €2,360 in total state disbursements. Prior to the reform, with a plafond at 1.8 Smic and a maximum daily rate of roughly €53.31, she would have collected nearly €3,040 across the same timeframe. Following subsequent minimum-wage adjustments, the maximum recognized monthly salary sits near €2,613.82 and the maximum daily allowance is about €42.97.

Calculation Metric Previous Rule (1.8 Smic) Current Rule (1.4 Smic) Maximum Recognized Monthly Salary ~€2,522.52 gross ~€2,613.82 gross Maximum Daily Allowance (IJ) ~€53.31 per day ~€42.97 per day

Institutional Warning and Corporate Supplemental Safeguards

Provident institutions such as the Technical Center of Provident Institutions (CTIP) have criticized the reform for shifting the financial burden onto employees and businesses without real concertation. The mechanics touch especially middle and higher salaries, converting standard medical leave into an acute financial vulnerability.

Whether this policy change results in complete income loss depends heavily on workplace agreements. When a collective bargaining agreement mandates salary maintenance, the employer or an outside insurance provider (prévoyance) completes the indemnités journalières to approach the usual salary. Without such protective clauses, the statutory cap converts into a loss. Employees are advised to examine their employment contracts and consult human resources or the CPAM directly to verify their exact coverage terms.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients experiencing prolonged health conditions should never delay necessary specialist consultations, diagnostic imaging, or therapeutic interventions due to administrative anxiety. If symptoms worsen, or if recovery timelines exceed initial medical certificates (avis d'arrêt de travail), patients must immediately consult their attending physician to renew documentation and ensure continuity of clinical care.

Françoise Martin’s situation remains open as salaried workers navigate the reality of capped daily allowances without supplementary coverage, leaving a persistent question about whether employers or insurers will absorb the shifting costs of prolonged healthcare absences.

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