Sonny Stubbs’ Son Diagnosed With Rare Eye Condition

When Sonny Stubbs noticed distinctive gaps in her newborn son Emerson’s eyes, hospital staff at his birth on September 6, 2024, had missed the signs entirely. Two months later, a pediatrician referral revealed bilateral chorioretinal coloboma, a rare congenital condition affecting approximately one in every 2,000 to 2,500 live births, as reported by Newsweek.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Embryonic fissure closure failure: Coloboma develops early in pregnancy when the structural tissue groove in the developing eye fails to fuse completely, leaving a gap or missing section of tissue.

Coloboma develops early in pregnancy when the structural tissue groove in the developing eye fails to fuse completely, leaving a gap or missing section of tissue. Anatomical impact: The condition can alter the iris—creating a striking keyhole-shaped pupil—while also impacting the retina, choroid, and optic nerve.

The condition can alter the iris—creating a striking keyhole-shaped pupil—while also impacting the retina, choroid, and optic nerve. Visual prognosis: Though diagnosed as legally blind with suspected central vision loss, clinical evaluations indicate preserved peripheral function and adaptable developmental milestones.

The Birth and the Missed Signs at the Hospital

The journey began with an emergency C-section described by Stubbs as “kind of chaotic.” She held her newborn son for the first time roughly six hours post-delivery, noting that he was tiny and beautiful. No attending medical staff or pediatricians identified any ocular anomalies on the delivery date. Weeks passed as Stubbs questioned her own observations, assuming the distinctive appearance of Emerson’s eyes was a temporary neonatal trait that would change as he got older.

Doubt lingered until Emerson reached two months of age. During a routine pediatric checkup, Stubbs raised her visual concerns with the physician, prompting an immediate specialist referral. The specialist delivered the diagnosis of bilateral chorioretinal coloboma, establishing that structural gaps had formed during embryogenesis when the embryonic fissure failed to close properly.

Clinical Understanding and Epidemiological Rarity

Medical literature defines ocular coloboma as an extremely rare structural malformation. A comprehensive clinician review published in Nature in 2021 outlines the exact cellular failure wherein the embryonic fissure leaves missing sections of tissue across the iris, retina, choroid, or optic nerve. Epidemiological data from a 2011 study published in JAMA Ophthalmology places the incidence rate between one in 2,000 and 2,500 live births.

For Stubbs and her husband Ben, both avid artists, the initial prognosis brought intense anxiety regarding their son’s quality of life. The diagnosing specialist warned that Emerson would possess very limited vision. Subsequent medical testing over the two years since that initial diagnosis provided reassuring news: further examinations confirmed that Emerson’s optic nerve remained unaffected.

Clinical Parameter Medical Finding Reference Source Embryological Mechanism Failure of embryonic fissure closure Nature Clinical Review (2021) Patient Diagnosis Bilateral chorioretinal coloboma Newsweek Reporting

The Waiting Game and Daily Life at Two Years Old

Now two years old, Emerson navigates his environment with resilience alongside his five-month-old sister, Scout. While physicians do not believe he has central vision—impacting the straight-ahead part of sight that allows people to see fine details clearly—vision therapy and parental observation suggest he perceives more than doctors ever thought possible. Because coloboma presentation varies, definitive visual acuity metrics remain elusive until children can verbally communicate their subjective visual experiences.

Stubbs continues to manage public curiosity regarding her son’s eyes with openness and positivity, aiming to provide reassurance to other families navigating rare congenital diagnoses. She emphasizes that patience remains the primary requirement when managing unpredictable pediatric developmental milestones where immediate answers are not available.