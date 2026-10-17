Whooping Cough Outbreak in Necoclí Triggers Health Alert

A fatal case of pertussis and four additional pediatric infections within an indigenous community in Necoclí have triggered a high-level public health alert across the Urabá region of Antioquia, according to reporting published by El Colombiano.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Infection: Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, which attacks the respiratory tract via airborne transmission.

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, which attacks the respiratory tract via airborne transmission. The Vulnerability: While adults experience cold-like symptoms, unvaccinated children under five face severe, life-threatening complications, including pneumonia, seizures, and asphyxiation.

While adults experience cold-like symptoms, unvaccinated children under five face severe, life-threatening complications, including pneumonia, seizures, and asphyxiation. The Intervention: Public health teams require immediate access to affected indigenous housing for diagnostic screening, antibiotic administration, and routine immunizations.

Epidemiological Threat in Necoclí

The outbreak centers on the Wanadule indigenous community—also referenced in regional coverage as Guanadule—where health authorities confirmed that four children under the age of five are infected following the death of an infant, El Colombiano reported. Incluido un fallecimiento de uno de los menores, stated Yarbis Urango, secretary of Health of Necoclí, adding that desde la Secretaría de Salud del municipio de Necoclí y demás entidades competentes, adelantamos todas las acciones necesarias para contener la propagación de la tosferina en nuestro territorio. The Pan American Health Organization reported that Antioquia confirmed 305 cases of pertussis in 2025. The outbreak maintains public health authorities in maximum alert, struggling against time to contain the disease before it spreads in a sixth-category municipality lacking the capacity to attend to an epidemic of these characteristics.

Cultural Barriers to Outbreak Containment

Municipal and departmental health agencies have launched contingency plans, including epidemiological surveillance, crisis rooms, and chemoprophylaxis—the administration of preventative antibiotics to close contacts. However, deployment has stalled. Dionisia Yusti Rivas, director of Risk Factors at the Antioquia Secretariat of Health and Social Inclusion, explained that medical teams have faced structural obstacles entering the territory because entry requires authorization from the indigenous governor, limiting the staff to a single completed visit, as detailed by El Colombiano. Es importante resaltar que el tema cultural ha sido una barrera que hemos tenido, que nos ha impedido el ingreso pleno a la comunidad básicamente porque necesitamos la autorización del gobernador indígena para ingresar a la comunidad, manifestó Dionisia Yusti Rivas. Telemedellín and Hora13 Noticias corroborated that this restriction has prevented complete household screening, antibiotic delivery, and immunization drives among infants under one year old who face the highest risk of mortality. To prevent the virus from spreading and triggering a larger emergency, the municipal health secretariat activated epidemiological fences, while the Antioquia Secretariat of Health and Social Inclusion established a crisis room.

Photo: Hora 13 Noticias

Clinical Manifestations and Prevention Protocols

The clinical progression of Bordetella pertussis begins insidiously, mimicking a standard upper respiratory infection with mild fever and rhinorrhea (moqueo). Within days, the pathology advances to paroxysmal coughing fits accompanied by post-tussive emesis (vomiting after coughing) and severe hypoxia, visibly marked by cyanosis (blue discoloration of the lips) in infants. Caracol Radio emphasized that local health secretariats are coordinating emergency interinstitutional meetings to negotiate unrestricted access. Meanwhile, healthcare workers urge parents to bypass waiting for symptoms to worsen and seek immediate emergency care for persistent coughing spells, while utilizing routine vaccination schedules as the primary mechanism of action against severe morbidity and mortality.

Photo: Telemedellín

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Caregivers must seek immediate medical evaluation at an emergency department if a child exhibits prolonged, violent coughing fits accompanied by vomiting, an inability to catch their breath, or bluish discoloration of the lips and skin.

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