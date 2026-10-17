Santander Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to Santiago

Following a seven-year hiatus, the Santander Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series returned to Santiago on Saturday, October 17, 2026, drawing over 6,000 runners to the streets of Lo Barnechea for a combined festival of endurance sports and live music.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pacing benchmarks for upcoming half-marathon circuits face fresh calibrations following Raúl Moya’s 1:11:21 winning split on the Avenida Pie Andino course profile.

The 51% female participation rate marks a milestone for the competition and the rise of female participation in national running.

The Course and Podium Results

Action got underway at 8:00 AM, with temperatures that steadily climbed as the day progressed. Participants competed across three distinct distances: 5K, 10K, and 21K, with the route starting at Avenida Pie Andino.

In the marquee 21-kilometer half-marathon, Raúl Moya claimed the men’s division with a finishing time of 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 21 centésimas. Montserrat Allué secured the women’s half-marathon crown, crossing the finish line in 1:23:05.

Distance Men’s Winner Men’s Time Women’s Winner Women’s Time 21K Raúl Moya 1:11:21 Montserrat Allué 1:23:05 10K Rodrigo Machado 33:44 Miriam Ingles 43:44 5K Gonzalo Julio 15:43 Valeria Argandoña 18:11

Music and Municipal Integration

Beyond the athletic competition, the event integrated live musical acts, DJs, and cultural activations along the course perimeter. The day concluded with a live musical festival featuring performances by Force, Glup, and Los Tres.

Santander Rock N’ Roll Running Series abre inscripciones y confirma a Los Tres, Glup y Force para su concierto de cierre https://t.co/tyC105Suv4 — https://x.com/adnradiochile/status/2081856654836936984

Runners and spectators also utilized the Santander Rock ’n’ Roll Village at Mall Sport on Thursday and Friday prior to the race to collect participant kits and browse franchise memorabilia.

Reflecting on the logistics and community impact, the alcalde of Lo Barnechea, Felipe Alessandri, thanked local residents for their cooperation regarding the required traffic management and street closures necessary to safely host thousands of athletes and their families.