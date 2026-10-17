Edson Álvarez faces West Ham absence under Nuno Espírito Santo

Edson Álvarez has reached seventy days without an official appearance for West Ham United, remaining entirely out of matchday squads under manager Nuno Espírito Santo in the EFL Championship. Fox Sports Mexico reports that the 28-year-old midfielder has not featured in a competitive fixture since August 8, 2026, when he started against Portsmouth.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Sustained Inactivity: With no minutes in league play for two months, Álvarez holds a market valuation of €12 million.

Depth Chart Exclusions: Nuno Espírito Santo continues to omit the Mexican international from matchday eighteen entirely, signaling he sits firmly outside the current tactical rotation.

Nuno Espírito Santo continues to omit the Mexican international from matchday eighteen entirely, signaling he sits firmly outside the current tactical rotation. Transfer Window Urgency: The upcoming winter transfer window serves as an essential exit route to salvage playing time ahead of upcoming international fixtures with Mexico, where he is budgeted to be a fundamental piece for Rafael Márquez’s national team, though it is complicated for him to have minutes without playing time.

The Long Absence from Competitive Action

The timeline of exclusion stretches back to the opening weeks of the season. Following West Ham’s relegation to the English second tier, Álvarez sought a departure from the club and previously returned from a loan spell with Fenerbahçe where he also lacked much continuity.

Confirmed🚨 Edson Alvarez is staying at West Ham. Nuno will reintegrate the Mexican into matchday squads 🇲🇽 — https://x.com/IronsWatch/status/2094896484160274736

Futbol Total notes that his sole official outing of the 2026-2027 campaign remains the 3-1 EFL Cup victory over Portsmouth on August 8, where he played 75 minutes before vanishing from competitive calculations. Since then, the former América and Ajax player has missed twelve rounds of Championship fixtures, culminating in another omission from the squad that faced Swansea City. Previously in Liga MX, clubs such as América and Monterrey have probed for him, but the player himself has refused to return to Aztec football in order to seek opportunities within Europe.

Metric / Detail West Ham United Career Data Total Appearances 74 matches Total Minutes Played 5,233 minutes Goals / Assists 2 goals, 3 assists Contract Expiry June 2028

Managerial Stance and Behind-the-Scenes Inquiries

Publicly, the coaching staff maintains that the door remains open for every member of the squad. Fox Sports Mexico highlights remarks from Nuno Espírito Santo ahead of recent fixtures, where the manager insisted that opportunities will materialize for players who continue training.

Photo: foxsports.com.mx

“All the players are working. It’s up to us to make the decisions. Not everyone has played yet, but the opportunities will arrive. All the players in the squad form part of our plans,” Nuno Espírito Santo stated this in a pre-match press conference.

Despite those assurances, Álvarez’s activity has been restricted to a closed-door friendly during the international break against Wycombe Wanderers, where he appeared as a second-half substitute to preserve a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, his representative has been spotted visiting facilities at Spanish club Valencia, currently managed by Javier Aguirre. While Aguirre characterized the visit as a simple coincidence, the persistent lack of domestic minutes in England accelerates speculation regarding a winter exit for the player under contract until June 2028.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.