Brand Risk 16 Results: Full Fight Winners from Adin Ross Event

Brand Risk 16 took place at the Brand Risk Warehouse in Miami, Florida, on Friday, October 16, 2026, featuring a crossover combat sports card promoted by Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions. Millions tuned into the free live stream across Kick, YouTube, Twitch, X, and TikTok to watch internet personalities, influencers, and former athletes compete.
Fantasy & Market Impact
- Streaming metrics on Kick, YouTube, Twitch, X, and TikTok during the event highlighted the growing reach of influencer combat sports leagues.
Last-Minute Card Shuffling in Miami
The event experienced significant turbulence before fight night. Wendy Ortiz’s bout against Yera was canceled after Ortiz did not clear the Florida State Athletic Commission’s medical requirements. Furthermore, a planned matchup between King Azoulay and Supa Hot Fire was canceled after the commission declined to approve the matchup. These late scratches forced promoters to elevate Deshae Frost and YK Osiris to the headlining slot.
Full Results from the Brand Risk Warehouse
Despite the administrative hurdles, the card proceeded with a mix of professional athletes, internet creators, and musicians stepping into the squared circle. The complete list of winners from the Miami event:
|Winner
|Loser
|Method
|Round / Time
|Yera
|Evelyn Ortiz
|Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)
|Full Distance
|Deshae Frost
|YK Osiris
|TKO
|Round 2 (2:59)
|Amanda Solis
|Mysterious
|Split Decision
|Full Distance
|Bree Olsen
|Ashley Trevino
|TKO
|Round 1 (5:00)
|Michael Beasley
|Delonte West
|TKO
|Round 1 (1:58)
|Thirty
|Oblivion
|Unanimous Decision
|Full Distance
|Jack Doherty
|Kodiyak Redd
|TKO
|Round 1 (0:30)
|Scam Likely
|Ashley Bak-Su
|Unanimous Decision
|Full Distance
|Ximena
|Jamaya
|Unanimous Decision
|Full Distance
|AP the Fighter
|Isaac Taylor
|Unanimous Decision
|Full Distance
|Bob Menery
|Big Zo
|TKO (Injury, MMA)
|Round 1 (5:00)
|Jeremy Smith
|Flysoulja
|TKO (MMA)
|Round 1 (1:58)
Former NBA Stars and Influencers Collide
The card drew mainstream attention due to the presence of former NBA stars Michael Beasley and Delonte West. Beasley secured a swift first-round technical knockout against West at the 1:58 mark. Meanwhile, internet figures such as Jack Doherty notched a rapid 30-second TKO victory over Kodiyak Redd, adding to the unpredictable nature of the influencer-driven promotion.
Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.
- Connor Hellebuyck’s Jets Suspension Reportedly Set to End Next Week
- Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst plans squad rotation
- Rimowa hosts Life Cycles pop-up event at Ginza Sony Park in Tokyo (world-today-news.com)
- IPCC Delay Fight Hinges on Two Reports and a Trust Fund Running Dry (daybreakwire.com)