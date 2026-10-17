Brand Risk 16 Results: Full Fight Winners from Adin Ross Event

Brand Risk 16 took place at the Brand Risk Warehouse in Miami, Florida, on Friday, October 16, 2026, featuring a crossover combat sports card promoted by Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions. Millions tuned into the free live stream across Kick, YouTube, Twitch, X, and TikTok to watch internet personalities, influencers, and former athletes compete.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Streaming metrics on Kick, YouTube, Twitch, X, and TikTok during the event highlighted the growing reach of influencer combat sports leagues.

Last-Minute Card Shuffling in Miami

The event experienced significant turbulence before fight night. Wendy Ortiz’s bout against Yera was canceled after Ortiz did not clear the Florida State Athletic Commission’s medical requirements. Furthermore, a planned matchup between King Azoulay and Supa Hot Fire was canceled after the commission declined to approve the matchup. These late scratches forced promoters to elevate Deshae Frost and YK Osiris to the headlining slot.

MAIN EVENT | Yera Defeats Evelyn Ortiz via Unanimous Decision 🥊😤 pic.twitter.com/oLFJUqOeaO — https://x.com/BrandRisk/status/2111313649239564640

Full Results from the Brand Risk Warehouse

Despite the administrative hurdles, the card proceeded with a mix of professional athletes, internet creators, and musicians stepping into the squared circle. The complete list of winners from the Miami event:

Photo: newsbreak.com

Winner Loser Method Round / Time Yera Evelyn Ortiz Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3) Full Distance Deshae Frost YK Osiris TKO Round 2 (2:59) Amanda Solis Mysterious Split Decision Full Distance Bree Olsen Ashley Trevino TKO Round 1 (5:00) Michael Beasley Delonte West TKO Round 1 (1:58) Thirty Oblivion Unanimous Decision Full Distance Jack Doherty Kodiyak Redd TKO Round 1 (0:30) Scam Likely Ashley Bak-Su Unanimous Decision Full Distance Ximena Jamaya Unanimous Decision Full Distance AP the Fighter Isaac Taylor Unanimous Decision Full Distance Bob Menery Big Zo TKO (Injury, MMA) Round 1 (5:00) Jeremy Smith Flysoulja TKO (MMA) Round 1 (1:58)

Former NBA Stars and Influencers Collide

The card drew mainstream attention due to the presence of former NBA stars Michael Beasley and Delonte West. Beasley secured a swift first-round technical knockout against West at the 1:58 mark. Meanwhile, internet figures such as Jack Doherty notched a rapid 30-second TKO victory over Kodiyak Redd, adding to the unpredictable nature of the influencer-driven promotion.

Co-Main Event | Deshae Frost DEFEATS YK Osiris by TKO🥊😳 pic.twitter.com/ZYbGYxTuv3 — https://x.com/BrandRisk/status/2111308459459162537

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.