LA Issues Urgent Warning Over Cychlorphine, a New Synthetic Opioid 10 Times More Powerful Than Fentanyl

Los Angeles County Reports First Fatal Overdose Tied to Synthetic Opioid Cychlorphine

Los Angeles health authorities issued an urgent public health warning after confirming that cychlorphine, a synthetic opioid reported to be up to 10 times more powerful than fentanyl, claimed its first fatality in LA County. According to the LA Department of Public Health, a fatal overdose in February was officially tied to the substance, highlighting its expanding footprint within the illicit drug supply.

Understanding the Clinical Mechanism and Public Health Threat

Cychlorphine operates as a potent synthetic opioid, binding aggressively to mu-opioid receptors in the central nervous system to suppress respiratory drive. Pharmacological evaluations cited by the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education indicate that in-vitro data suggests extreme potency compared to fentanyl, though definitive human dose-response studies remain limited. Unlike traditional pharmaceutical compounds, cychlorphine has no approved medical use and is manufactured illicitly.

Federal records show that the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) first identified the drug as an emerging threat on April 30, 2026. By August 2026, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) classified cychlorphine as a Schedule I controlled substance, criminalizing its possession and distribution.

Geographic Spread and Detection Challenges in the Illicit Supply

The geographic reach of the substance extends far beyond Southern California. Federal data published in an August Federal Register notice confirmed that cychlorphine had been encountered by law enforcement across 19 U.S. jurisdictions, with at least 55 fatalities nationally linked to the drug between 2025 and early 2026. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center recorded 63 deaths tied to the substance between July 2025 and September 2026 alone.

Health officials emphasize that the danger is compounded by how the drug enters circulation. Cychlorphine is frequently mixed into the illicit drug supply without users’ knowledge, appearing in liquids, rocks, crystals, powders, and counterfeit tablets designed to mimic prescription medications such as Xanax, oxycodone, Ritalin, Percocet, and Dilaudid. Crucially, standard fentanyl test strips and routine hospital opioid screens often fail to detect cychlorphine, rendering negative test results an unreliable metric for safety.

Contraindications, Reversal Protocols, and Clinical Guidance

In response to the escalating crisis, health agencies urge individuals to exercise extreme caution regarding illicitly acquired pharmaceuticals. Because cychlorphine acts upon opioid receptors, naloxone remains a critical life-saving intervention capable of reversing opioid-induced respiratory depression. However, toxicologists and forensic experts note that due to extreme potency, multiple doses of naloxone and immediate emergency medical care may be required to successfully restore breathing during a severe overdose.

Photo: Psychology Today

Public health protocols strongly advise against using substances alone or combining multiple drugs.

Global Origins and Law Enforcement Encounters

Following a global crackdown on fentanyl and a subsequent generic ban on nitazenes implemented by China in 2025, orphines have emerged as a replacement in international and U.S. drug markets. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has documented cychlorphine reports originating from ten countries and its availability through international online drug markets. While the drug has been detected in cities like San Francisco—where health officials linked a fatal overdose to cychlorphine in April—other regions like the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division report no local encounters in Colorado, Montana, Utah, or Wyoming. It remains unclear where cychlorphine is manufactured or pressed into counterfeit pills, and federal authorities have not yet clarified how long illicit distributors will continue to introduce newly emergent synthetic variations into the illegal market.

Photo: Yahoo