CONNECT Trial Shows Continuous Glucose Monitors Improve Type 2 Diabetes Control

Published in October 2026, the landmark CONNECT trial results in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate that continuous glucose monitors significantly improve blood sugar control for adults with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin, helping patients spend five more hours daily in their target glucose range.

For millions of adults managing Type 2 diabetes without insulin, daily care has long relied on occasional finger-stick checks—a method that provides only a single snapshot in time. A landmark clinical study published in The New England Journal of Medicine provides rigorous evidence that wearable continuous glucose monitoring technology can fundamentally transform that routine. The research marks the first time in nearly two decades that the prestigious journal has published clinical data on standalone real-time continuous glucose monitoring devices for this specific patient population.

The trial evaluated 440 participants across 22 primary care sites in the United States, randomly assigning patients to use Dexcom G7 monitors or routine care. Researchers found that participants wearing the devices experienced an average A1C reduction of 1.6% from a mean baseline of 8.8%, achieving a 0.9% greater reduction than those receiving routine care alone. Furthermore, users spent approximately five additional hours per day within the healthy blood sugar target range of 70 to 180 mg/dL. The CONNECT study was sponsored by device manufacturer Dexcom, and the results were first presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions.

The CONNECT Trial Findings and Patient Demographics

The benefits of wearing the monitoring devices extended broadly across diverse patient subgroups. The positive outcomes remained consistent regardless of participant age, sex, race and ethnicity, body mass index, diabetes duration, income, education, health insurance coverage, or concurrent use of glucose-lowering medications.

Dr. Roy Beck, the study’s senior author and medical director of the JAEB Center for Health Research, noted in a statement that almost all participants were still using CGM after 26 weeks and most were using it every day, indicating that participants recognized the benefit of CGM and incorporated it into their daily diabetes management.

These results provide compelling evidence that CGM use can meaningfully improve glucose outcomes for people with Type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin. Roy W. Beck, MD, PhD, Medical Director of the JAEB Center for Health Research

Primary Care Implications and Insurance Coverage Hopes

Because the vast majority of non-insulin-requiring Type 2 diabetes patients receive their treatment in primary care settings rather than specialized endocrinology clinics, researchers designed the trial to reflect everyday clinical environments. Within the multi-site, national trial, Dr. Tamara K. Dr. Tamara Oser functioned as the Clinical Lead and overall Study PI, Seth Kramer held the role of Site Principal Investigator for the University of Colorado, and Sean Oser acted as a Sub-Investigator for the University of Colorado.

Photo: Morningstar

Dexcom executives and clinical investigators are now urging healthcare leaders, physicians, and insurance payors to reevaluate coverage guidelines. Compelling evidence now demonstrates the impact this technology can have for millions of people with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin. Researchers anticipate that the findings from the trial will encourage the American Diabetes Association Standards of Care to advocate for CGM use among all individuals with Type 2 diabetes—regardless of whether they utilize insulin—a decision that frequently influences insurance reimbursement policies.

Financial analysts following the medical technology sector noted that peer-reviewed publication in a leading medical journal should act as a catalyst for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to expand coverage for millions of Medicare beneficiaries with Type 2 diabetes who do not rely on insulin. Market watchers anticipate a coverage decision before the end of the year, with potential implementation arriving in mid-2027. Readers interested in evaluating whether continuous glucose monitoring is appropriate for their personal health management should consult a qualified medical professional or primary care physician for individualized guidance.