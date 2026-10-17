South Lake Tahoe Named Expedia 2027 Destination of the Year

Expedia has named South Lake Tahoe in California its 2027 Destination of the Year, leading a global travel forecast that highlights shifting vacation habits, including short-trip snacking, film tourism, and nostalgia-driven getaways. Meanwhile, industry trends point to surging demand for wellness retreats and adult-focused theme park spaces.

South Lake Tahoe Claims the Top Spot as Global Travel Trends Shift for 2027

Travelers are rethinking how, where, and why they pack their bags. Expedia Group released its Unpack ’27 report, detailing the destinations and vacation formats poised to capture the highest demand in the coming year. North America’s largest alpine lake, South Lake Tahoe in California, secured the primary destination honor, with search interest surging by 195% compared to 2025. Skiing awaits visitors during the winter months, while summer brings opportunities for paddleboarding and kayaking, establishing this premier alpine destination of North America as an ideal year-round getaway.

Expedia Group’s 2027 travel trends report highlights South Lake Tahoe as a rising destination, alongside screen-inspired trips, nostalgia-driven experiences and hobby-focussed holidays. #IO @ExpediaGrouphttps://t.co/S5IbqUmwCa — https://x.com/indiaoutbound/status/2110982914204934606

The annual forecast evaluates emerging consumer behaviors across multiple global markets. Booking.com also released parallel findings from research undertaken between July and August 2026, drawing on responses from 28,230 travelers across 32 markets to map out shifting travel flexibilities. The survey markets included Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, KSA, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA, and Vietnam. Through focus groups and surveys, Booking.com staff members gathered insights on shifting consumer preferences and evolving travel indicators to help shape trend reports and consumer analytics.

Hyogo, Punta del Este, and Other Top Destinations Leading the 2027 Forecast

Spanning Asia, South America, Australasia, and North America, the Unpack ’27 trends report features 10 selected destinations, though only two are located in Europe. While North American locations dominated the upper tiers, international destinations span diverse landscapes from Asian mountain prefectures to South American coastal cities. Hyogo in Japan captured second place in the rankings after experiencing a 95% increase in searches. The region, which is one of Japan’s most unsung destinations with coastline, mountains and castles in one stretch , was also identified as deserving of Expedia’s Smart Travel Health Check, introduced last year to identify places managing tourism responsibly while offering rich experiences.

Driving to South Lake Tahoe, California 🇺🇸 | US-50 Scenic Drive in 4K UHD | Relaxing Road Trip

Punta del Este, a glamorous coastal city in Uruguay, captured third place following a 65% increase in online searches, whereas Sedona, Arizona, secured fourth place with a 55% increase. Rounding out the full list of Expedia’s 2027 Destinations of the Year are Busan in South Korea up 50%, Holbox in Mexico up 45%, Perugia in Italy up 35%, The Tweed in New South Wales, Australia up 35%, Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada up 35%, and Chichester in the UK up 30%. Positioned along the West Sussex coastline, the historic city of Chichester features ancient Roman ruins encircled by a designated walking trail following the old city walls. Visitors can use the city as a starting point to explore Arundel Castle, relax on the sands of West Wittering Beach, or take a peaceful walk through South Downs National Park.

Trip Snacking, Set-Jetting, and Gothic Weekends Define New Vacation Formats

Consumer habits continue to evolve, with younger demographics driving new categories of travel. According to Expedia’s forecast, outlined in the “Unpack ’27” report, travelers are increasingly planning short getaways between longer vacations, and seeking a vacation with a nostalgic vibe. According to Expedia, 57% of travelers plan to take such a trip in 2027, and among Gen Z and millennials, that figure reaches 71%. The travel industry is already responding to this demand and developing special offers for adult audiences, such as the GEO-82 lounge area at EPCOT Park within Walt Disney World, designed exclusively for adult visitors, or the Halloween Horror Nights events at Universal Studios Japan aimed exclusively at adult audiences. Trip Snacking involves short, one-day getaways taken between longer vacations, offering a carefree getaway for adults that feels like a return to childhood.

Photo: Euronews.com

Set-jetting—traveling to filming locations for upcoming movies and television shows before they premiere—is also transforming booking habits alongside un-adulting getaways designed to give adults a nostalgic return to childhood. Demand is similarly growing for hotels with a gloomy atmosphere, alongside gothic-style accommodations appealing to younger travelers.

Wellness Retreats and Cultural Exhibitions Expand Across the Pacific Region

Beyond major travel forecasts, regional developments highlight specialized tourism growth. Wellness travel has expanded beyond its traditional female-centric focus, with a newly launched Balinese retreat serving as a prime example of this evolution. New Zealanders Janine and Trent Cottle launched Mana in Bali after partners of attendees at Janine’s women-only Escape Haven retreat frequently requested to join, with the venue’s name drawing from te ao Māori to honor Trent’s cultural background. Facilities at the Canggu property include an onyx cold plunge, an infrared sauna and IV infusions, and a team of more than 40 looks after no more than 14 guests.

Photo: Visitukraine

Lake Tahoe Vacation Travel Guide | Expedia

Meanwhile, cultural landmarks are drawing major crowds. The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia has opened My Ancestors Are Always with Me in Sydney, the birthplace of celebrated Māori painter Robyn Kahukiwa in 1938. It’s the late artist’s first major solo exhibition in Australia, running until February 7, 2027, in a partnership between the MCA and Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū. Nanuku Resort in Fiji earned a ranking of No. 12 in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards under the Top 20 Resorts in Australia and the South Pacific category, while also taking the No. 5 spot among Fijian destinations for its local cultural immersion and integration with the surrounding natural scenery. In New Zealand, the Mangawhero River Walk parkrun in Ōhakune sends walkers, joggers, and runners on a free 5km course through the heart of Ruapehu every week at 8am until January 1, 2027, starting at the corner of Mangawhero Terrace and Ayr Street over two bridges including a swing bridge to the Junction end of town.