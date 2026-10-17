Nick Saban and Tim Tebow Blast Proposed 24-Team College Football Playoff Expansion

A staggering 24-team College Football Playoff field is rapidly approaching reality, doubling the size of the postseason bracket just three seasons after the format grew from four teams to 12.

The 2027 Blueprint and Saban’s Pushback

The proposed expansion is slated for 2027. According to reports cited by the New York Post, the proposed “19+4+1” structure features 19 at-large bids, four Power Four conference champions, and the highest-ranked team from the Group of Six. Teams seeded first through eighth would secure a first-round bye and host a home game.

Speaking on ESPN’s “College GameDay” from the campus of BYU ahead of games featuring Ohio State against Indiana and Notre Dame against BYU, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban argued against the expansive format.

“People want to see the best teams in the Playoffs. There’s not 24 teams in the country that deserve to be in the playoffs,” Saban stated. He added his belief that the postseason changes will render traditional bowl games “a thing of the past.”

Financial Pressures Driving the Shift

Saban told “The Pat McAfee Show” that financial necessity drives the shift. “The bottom line is money. That’s the bottom line,” Saban said, pointing to rising player compensation and the ongoing costs of supporting athletic department Olympic sports.

Since Tebow cried:Nick Saban has lost 15 games and won 6 national championships. He knew. He really knew. pic.twitter.com/RDOKFrPvSs — https://x.com/BFWshow/status/1416911974814867456

While suggesting a compromise of 16 teams that could preserve conference championship games, Saban noted that financial pressures have overtaken other considerations.

Diluting the Regular Season

On the SEC Network, former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow voiced similar misgivings, arguing that a bloated playoff alters the fundamental nature of the sport.

Photo: nypost.com

“We changed the goal posts. Before it was about how consistent can you be throughout the season? Now it’s can you just get in and get hot at the right time?” Tebow said.

Tebow criticized the dilution of the regular season, a feature he views as college football’s primary differentiator from professional sports. While acknowledging potential positives, he suggested the model draws the sport too close to the NFL.

Public Backlash and Implementation

Other analysts have offered blunt assessments. Speaking on ESPN’s Bussin’ & Pate On Campus, Josh Pate asserted that “the public overwhelmingly hates this,” calling the trajectory an “embarrassment for the sport.”

Photo: totalnews.com

As discussions continue through the weekend, the structural overhaul moves closer to implementation, balancing multi-million-dollar broadcast agreements against the traditional format of the collegiate regular season.