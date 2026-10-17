Stephanie Vaquer Returns From Injury at WWE Honolulu Live Event

Stephanie Vaquer returned to the ring at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday, October 16, 2026, challenging Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship after recovering from a recent ankle injury.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ticket distribution numbers reaching 6,798 for the Friday event underscore the live gate viability for the Hawaii tour.

The Honolulu Return and Championship Bout

Stephanie Vaquer made her competitive comeback during Friday’s live event in Honolulu, slotting directly back into the title picture against Liv Morgan. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Vaquer’s preceding ankle issue was legitimate, though internal expectations anticipated a brief recovery window rather than an extended layoff.

Lo que no esperabas ver hoy: Una Stephanie Vaquer hawaiana 🌺 pic.twitter.com/ZcYgzxWQTq — https://x.com/TIMWrestling/status/2111469280122523837

Morgan successfully defended the Women’s World Championship. WrestleTix documented an announced distribution of 6,798 tickets for the arena setup on Friday evening.

Match / Segment Participants Result / Status Women’s World Championship Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer Morgan retained the title Four-Way Match Sol Ruca vs. IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria Sol Ruca won Women’s Intercontinental Title Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Roxanne Perez) vs. Nia Jax Rodriguez retained (w/ Perez) WWE World Tag Team Titles Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight & Penta LA Knight and Penta defeated Breakker and Theory by disqualification (Champions retained)

Under-Card Bouts and Saturday Event Projections

The card featured multiple championship defenses and angle developments across the roster. Chad Gable defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship successfully against Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page in a three-way match. Meanwhile, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price secured a victory over The Usos before a post-match attack brought Je’Von Evans out to make the save.

WWE scheduled a subsequent show at the same Honolulu venue for Saturday, October 17, 2026. Advance tracking figures recorded 5,216 distributed tickets for the second night of the tour ahead of the opening bell, with Seth Rollins, Oba Femi, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu, Liv Morgan, and Sol Ruca advertised to appear.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.