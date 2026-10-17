Experimental Drug DT-109 Reverses Fatty Liver Disease (MASH) by Targeting Gut Bacteria

An experimental compound developed at Michigan Medicine, known as DT-109, has successfully reversed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in animal models by targeting harmful gut bacteria, protecting the intestinal lining, and preventing inflammatory substances from migrating along the gut-liver axis.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Mechanism: DT-109 is a glycine-based tripeptide (a small molecule built from three amino acids) that suppresses excessive intestinal bacteria like Clostridium perfringens to stop ammonia production.

DT-109 is a glycine-based tripeptide (a small molecule built from three amino acids) that suppresses excessive intestinal bacteria like Clostridium perfringens to stop ammonia production. The Barrier: By lowering gut ammonia, the drug reinforces the intestinal lining, preventing microbial toxins from leaking into the bloodstream and sparking liver inflammation.

By lowering gut ammonia, the drug reinforces the intestinal lining, preventing microbial toxins from leaking into the bloodstream and sparking liver inflammation. The Scope: While successfully tested in mice and nonhuman primates, the compound remains experimental and requires human clinical trials to prove safety and efficacy.

Targeting the Gut-Liver Axis to Treat MASH

MASH affects approximately 7% of the global population, presenting as a severe form of fatty liver disease where excess fat accumulation drives cellular damage and inflammation. Left unchecked, the ailment can eventually advance to liver failure, liver cancer, and cirrhosis driven by widespread scarring of the organ. According to findings published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, researchers at the University of Michigan Medical School identified a surprising contributor to this pathology: the digestive tract. The research team confirmed that an overgrowth of Clostridium perfringens in the intestines produces high levels of ammonia, which degrades the gut’s epithelial barrier. As this protective inner layer weakens, microbial products escape the digestive tract, travel through the bloodstream via the gut-liver axis, and overactivate CD8+ T cells within the liver.

“We see clear evidence that DT-109 protects the gut epithelial barrier, reducing the systemic influx of harmful microbial products that are thought to contribute to MASH development and progression,” said Eugene Chen, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the study and Frederick G. L. Huetwell Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Experimental Validation in Preclinical Models

To interrupt this inflammatory cycle, researchers administered DT-109 to both mice and nonhuman primates. The compound successfully reduced Clostridium perfringens populations, lowered intestinal ammonia production, and reinforced the intestinal lining. These physiological changes restricted the translocation of pro-inflammatory microbial components into the circulatory system.

Particularly striking results were observed in nonhuman primates, given that their digestive microbiomes and hepatic physiology bear a much closer resemblance to human biology than mouse models do.

“DT-109 connects microbiota modulation with liver protection by restoring gut barrier integrity and limiting the systemic translocation of ammonia and other pro-inflammatory microbial products within the gut-liver axis,” said Jifeng Zhang, Ph.D., who serves as co-author and research professor of cardiovascular medicine at U-M Medical School. “We also found that DT-109 primarily acts in the gastrointestinal tract, but its reach stretches much further.”

Parameter Preclinical Finding Target Compound DT-109 (glycine-based tripeptide) Primary Site of Action Gastrointestinal tract / Intestinal epithelial barrier Key Bacterial Target Clostridium perfringens reduction Pathology Addressed Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)

Broader Metabolic Implications and Future Trials

Beyond its effects on hepatic inflammation, the compound has shown utility in mitigating other systemic conditions linked to metabolic dysfunction. Prior studies demonstrated that DT-109 can reduce the formation of atherosclerotic plaques and prevent vascular calcification in nonhuman primates. Investigators are also examining its potential applicability for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, where intestinal barrier dysfunction plays a central role.

Despite these findings, the therapeutic pipeline requires rigorous human evaluation. Clinical trials remain necessary to determine safe dosages, tolerability, and efficacy profiles in human patient populations.

“This study presents novel evidence about the pathogenesis of MASH and provides excitement about a therapeutic avenue to explore for a condition that remains difficult to treat,” said Elliot Tapper, M.D., Academic Director of Hepatology at Michigan Medicine. “What patients with MASH need is a safe and effective therapy capable of improving their liver and heart health – of course we are excited about these developments.”

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because DT-109 is strictly an investigational compound tested only in preclinical animal models, it is not available for prescription, clinical administration, or over-the-counter use.

Researchers Develop Experimental Drug That Reverses Severe Fatty Liver Disease

References

The Journal of Clinical Investigation – Research publication detailing DT-109 and MASH pathogenesis.

Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan Medical School institutional disclosures and preclinical findings.