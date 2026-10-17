Bayern Munich president dismisses transfer move for Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer publicly dismissed any possibility of signing Florian Wirtz from Liverpool following the midfielder’s slow start in the English Premier League. The executive addressed ongoing speculation regarding the German international.

The Bottom Line

Valuation Pressure: Liverpool paid $158 million for the playmaker in the summer of 2025, setting expectations that the 23-year-old has struggled to meet across 18 months in England.

Liverpool paid $158 million for the playmaker in the summer of 2025, setting expectations that the 23-year-old has struggled to meet across 18 months in England. Public Dismissal: Bayern Munich firmly distanced themselves from a transfer approach, citing satisfaction with their existing squad depth.

Bayern Munich firmly distanced themselves from a transfer approach, citing satisfaction with their existing squad depth. Contractual Runway: Wirtz remains tied to Anfield until the summer of 2030, giving club management substantial time to evaluate his development.

The $158 Million Disconnect at Anfield

When Liverpool secured the signature of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, the club believed they were acquiring one of European football’s elite attacking talents. The 23-year-old arrived with a formidable reputation after recording 16 goals and 15 assists during his final campaign in the Bundesliga. Yet, that production has slowed significantly since his arrival on Merseyside.

🚨 Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Florian Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool and could make a move if the Reds eventually lose faith in the midfielder.Liverpool have no plans to sell the £116M signing at present and Andoni Iraola will be given time to get the best out of him,… pic.twitter.com/zQz8Pc6r5G — https://x.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/2099391091824787645

Wirtz has looked a shadow of his former self during his first 18 months in England. The hefty $158 million price tag has intensified scrutiny from fans and analysts alike, leaving the midfielder searching for consistency in the final third. Despite the outside noise, manager Andoni Iraola has kept faith in the playmaker, handing him starts in all eight fixtures across the Premier League and the Champions League so far this season, where he has contributed two assists.

Bayern Munich Closes the Door on a Bundesliga Return

As Wirtz labored to replicate his German domestic form in the English top flight, rumors surfaced suggesting Bayern Munich might offer an escape route back to his homeland. The Bavarian giants had pursued the player aggressively before missing out to Liverpool in the summer of 2025. However, club president Herbert Hainer moved swiftly to extinguish those reports.

“First of all, I think Florian Wirtz is an outstanding player, there’s absolutely no question about that,” Hainer stated. He added, “I almost feel a little sorry for him that he hasn’t yet reached the same form in England that he had at Leverkusen, because we also need him for the German national team.”

Hainer also emphasized that Bayern’s internal roster construction leaves no room for immediate reinforcements. “We have such a top-class squad, we’re incredibly happy at the moment, and therefore [a transfer] is not an issue for us,” he said.

Metric Bayer Leverkusen (Final Season) Liverpool (First 18 Months) Goals 16 Limited output Transfer Valuation Bundesliga benchmark $158 Million

Evaluating Long-Term Capital Investment

With a contract extending through the summer of 2030, Liverpool faces no immediate operational urgency to offload their acquisition. Nevertheless, the calculus of modern football finance dictates that prolonged underperformance directly erodes asset value. As supporters voice growing concerns over whether the player can successfully adapt to the physical demands of English football, the executive team must weigh ongoing development costs against potential depreciation.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

For now, Iraola continues to provide the necessary minutes and tactical backing to help Wirtz rediscover his form. Whether that patience yields a return on a $158 million investment remains the defining question for the club’s sporting directors as the season progresses.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.