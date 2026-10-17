Karl-Anthony Towns Praises New Knicks Teammate Andre Drummond

Karl-Anthony Towns reported to New York Knicks training camp operating without a contract extension, yet the star center has quickly embraced a strengthened frontcourt anchored by the arrival of veteran backup Andre Drummond.

Towns Praises New Frontcourt Partner

Towns offered high praise for the newly signed big man during a recent media session. Drummond joined the Knicks this offseason on a one-year, minimum-salary contract following a stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“He’s amazing, he’s amazing,” Towns said. “In my opinion, one of the best rebounders of our generation, and to be able to have him on our team, and be able to expand on what he could do that people haven’t been able to see. It’s a testament to his trust in us, and a testament to the coaching staff, seeing what he could be.”

Backcourt Roster Uncertainty Looms

While the frontcourt gains a seasoned presence, the backcourt faces potential roster shifts. A lack of traction on extension talks for guard Miles McBride leaves his expiring contract as an attractive movable asset for the front office.

Industry projections point to McBride being traded prior to the February deadline.

Expectations Rise for Diawara

At the same time, the organization is looking for internal growth from second-year forward Mohamed Diawara. The Knicks secured Diawara this offseason with a four-year commitment featuring two fully guaranteed seasons.

Head coach Mike Brown expects an immediate uptick in production. “He’s one of those players that needs to take a step forward,” Brown noted, emphasizing that “everything should go up, especially his rebounding.” However, a crowded veteran rotation may limit early playing time for the young forward.

Brooklyn Confronts Rebuild Timeline

Across the river, the Brooklyn Nets face entirely different questions as they evaluate their trajectory. The central theme of the Nets’ season is determining how much progress is required to transition permanently out of a rebuild and into playoff contention.

That timeline relies heavily on the backcourt development of recent lottery picks Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr.

Trade Scenarios Involving Veterans

Roster stabilization will also depend on veterans Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle. Projections indicate at least one of the two forwards will be traded before the February cutoff.

Photo: bvmsports.com

Porter is identified as the more probable candidate to relocate as the franchise weighs its long-term asset collection.