Knicks and LeBron 76ers shape overhauled Atlantic Division

As the New York Knicks prepare to raise their championship banner, the rest of the Atlantic Division is gearing up with radically overhauled rosters, headlined by LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers for his 24th NBA season. The rival movements set up an intense divisional landscape for the upcoming campaign.

While the Knicks celebrated their successes—including winning the NBA Cup during the 2025–26 season—LeBron James was quietly planning his next move. His decision to continue his career in Philadelphia completely transforms a 76ers squad that the Knicks previously swept in four games during the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A Transformed Atlantic Division Takes Shape

The arms race in the East extended far beyond Philadelphia over the summer. Jaylen Brown was traded to the 76ers from Boston, Giannis Antetokounmpo headed to Miami, and Kawhi Leonard returned north of the border to rejoin Toronto.

Despite missing out on the regular-season division crown—which the Boston Celtics secured for the fifth season even while Jayson Tatum recovered from an Achilles tendon tear—the Knicks enter this year with continuity. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart are stepping into their third season together as a starting unit.

By contrast, Philadelphia enters the new campaign with a newly minted superstar coalition that lacks long-standing on-court chemistry. James joins Embiid, star guard Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and the newly acquired Brown. The team also added Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to round out a formidable roster.

Balancing styles will be the primary hurdle for Philadelphia. Maxey and Edgecombe thrive on a fast pace, while Embiid and Brown prefer a slower tempo, leaving the 41-year-old James capable of adapting to either style.

Opening Night Showdown and Divisional Outlook

Team Key Offseason Changes & Additions Outlook New York Knicks Retained core; renewed deals for Landry Shamet, José Alvarado, and Jordan Clarkson; lost Mitchell Robinson to Boston. Aiming for a fourth straight 50-win season after claiming the NBA Cup. Philadelphia 76ers Added LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Formidable starting lineup aiming for their first championship since 1983. Toronto Raptors Acquired Kawhi Leonard to pair with Scottie Barnes. Revitalized title aspirations hinging on Leonard’s health. Boston Celtics Added Paul George in the Brown trade; returning Jayson Tatum from injury. Remaining competitive after a resilient 56-win season under Coach of the Year Joe Mazzulla. Brooklyn Nets Acquired Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr.; developing five first-round rookies from 2025–26 alongside high-draft pick Mikel Brown Jr. Expected to show improvement following a 20-62 campaign.

The stage for the new hierarchy is set for October 20. On that night, the Knicks will raise their championship banner to the rafters before hosting James and the revamped 76ers in their season opener.

Photo: americateve.com

Photo: telemundodelmarva.com

Further north, the Toronto Raptors look to recapture past glory. Leonard returns to the franchise he led to its sole title in 2019. Now 35, Leonard aims to stay healthy alongside Scottie Barnes to anchor Toronto on both ends of the floor.

In Boston, resilience defined the previous year. Even without Tatum and missing departed veterans like Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford of a roster that won the title in 2024, the Celtics notched 56 victories, earning Joe Mazzulla the NBA Coach of the Year award. Losing Brown to a division rival stings, but the arrival of Paul George and Tatum’s return ensure Boston remains a formidable threat.

Rounding out the division, the Brooklyn Nets seek upward mobility after a difficult 20-62 season. Pairing Julius Randle with Michael Porter Jr. in the frontcourt gives them immediate veteran reinforcement. They will simultaneously lean on the development of their young core, which features five first-round rookies from the previous season and sixth overall draft pick Mikel Brown Jr.