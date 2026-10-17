Barcelona Confirmed Lineup vs Betis: Hansi Flick Starting XI

FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed his starting lineup to face Real Betis away in an important La Liga fixture, opting for an aggressive tactical setup featuring a front three of Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, and Gabriel Jesus. The Catalan club enters the match aiming to extend its strong run of form in this phase of the season.

For this encounter at La Cartuja, Flick selected Joan García in goal, supported by a defensive line composed of Xavi Espart, Gerard Martín, Pau Cubarsí, and Jules Koundé. In the midfield, Pedri and Rodri Hernández hold down central duties alongside Fermín López, while the attacking trio of Adeyemi, Yamal, and Jesus spearheads the offense. Reporting from Diario AS notes that Flick made tactical adjustments to rest players like Eric García and João Cancelo, using Koundé and Espart on the flanks with Tuesday’s upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain in mind.

Tactical Choices and Squad Rotations

Despite managing minutes for young standouts, Flick chose to keep Lamine Yamal in the starting XI. According to coverage from Diario AS, the German coach acknowledged the heavy workload on the teenage winger—widely regarded as one of the world’s best ahead of the upcoming Ballon d’Or gala in London—but decided against benching him from the start. Meanwhile, squad rotation brings fresh legs into defense, and the team also recovers key figures like Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong among the substitutes.

Barcelona travels to face Real Betis in an away fixture at La Cartuja.

Bench Depth and Unavailable Players

Flick has twelve alternatives available on the bench, giving the visiting side significant tactical depth across every position. The substitutes include goalkeepers Dominik Livakovic and Wojciech Szczesny; defenders Eric García, João Cancelo, and Alejandro Baldé; midfielders Marc Bernal, Brian Fariñas, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Dani Olmo; and forwards Anthony Gordon and Raphinha. On the injury front, Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji remain unavailable and miss the fixture.

Photo: as.com