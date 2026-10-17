Pennsylvania High School Football Scores: October 16 Game Results

High school football programs across Pennsylvania returned to the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 16, delivering a comprehensive slate of matchups featuring definitive blowouts, defensive shutouts, and competitive overtime contests. Teams fought through the mid-term schedule as league races and non-conference battles took center stage across the Commonwealth.

Among the night’s tightly contested games, Blackhawk edged Central Valley 42-41 in overtime, while Great Valley secured a 34-27 overtime victory against Kennett. Other notable tight finishes saw Bethlehem Freedom slip past Northampton 17-14, Bellefonte edge Richland 16-13, and Jim Thorpe edge Lehighton 21-20.

Notable Blowouts and Defensive Shutouts

Several programs delivered dominant performances on both sides of the ball, highlighted by Hickory’s 81-7 victory over Conneaut and California’s 71-0 shutout against Jefferson-Morgan. Bishop Canevin also posted a lopsided 64-0 win over Keystone Oaks, while Aliquippa defeated Beaver Area 31-0.

Defensive efforts resulted in multiple shutouts across the state schedule. Central York blanked Red Lion 53-0, Bishop McDevitt shut out Carlisle 43-0, Archbishop Carroll defeated Lansdale Catholic 45-0, and Chartiers Valley shut out Uniontown 49-0.

Regional Results and Overtime Thrillers

Across various local classifications, teams fought to improve their standing as the season progressed. Appoquinimink, Del. defeated Souderton 27, while Jamestown High School, N.Y. defeated Erie 33-13. Other scores from the evening included Abington Heights topping Valley View 24-21, and Greater Nanticoke Area High School slipping past Northwest 20-19.

With dozens of games finalized across the Morning Call scores report, questions remain regarding how these outcomes will shift regional playoff seedings and district rankings as programs prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.