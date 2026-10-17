Pearl Abyss Crimson Desert Nominated for Best Soundtrack at Golden Joystick Awards 2026

Pearl Abyss has secured a nomination in the “Best Soundtrack” category at the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 for its upcoming open-world action title, Crimson Desert, as reported by MTN News on October 16, 2026.

Golden Joystick Nomination and Timeline

Crimson Desert is nominated for Best Soundtrack at the Golden Joystick Awards 2026, with public voting running through October 23.

Winners will be revealed on November 11, 2026, in London, following the title’s earlier placement on the longlist for the World Soundtrack Awards.

The game’s official soundtrack features 75 tracks across four themes, available now as a free downloadable content pack on Steam.

Inside Pearl Abyss’s Dedicated Audio Facility

Pearl Abyss manages its audio production entirely in-house. The studio’s headquarters houses an audio department featuring ten independent booths, including composer rooms and dubbing studios. This setup allows the development team to handle both musical composition and voice recording on-site without outsourcing core audio assets.

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The musical direction for Crimson Desert required three to four years of research and iteration. Rather than relying on repetitive, dramatic musical cues that might fatigue players during extended exploration, composers aimed for ambient soundscapes that blend smoothly into the open-world environment. To establish a distinct Nordic atmosphere, the development team sourced a traditional Northern European string instrument called the tagelharpa, recording live performances and converting them into virtual instruments for the game’s score.

Foley Production and Spatial Acoustics

For sound effects, the studio applied cinematic Foley techniques, recording physical actions in real-time to match on-screen motion. Sound designers generated footsteps, collisions, and gear rattles by manipulating actual materials. To capture the mechanical movements and joints of the boss monster “Golden Star,” engineers recorded the manipulation of metallic objects.

Acoustic realism was achieved by recording ambient reverberations across various physical locations, including parking garages, corridors, and empty buildings. Crowd noise for in-game settlements was recorded by assembling groups of six people to mumble indistinctly, creating the texture of a populated environment without distinct, distracting dialogue lines.

Category Details Audio Facility 10 independent booths (composer rooms, dubbing studios) Soundtrack Scale 75 tracks across 4 themes (available on Steam) Key Instruments Traditional Nordic tagelharpa Awards Timeline Voting ends October 23, 2026; Winners announced November 11, 2026

Blackspace Engine Integration

The proprietary Blackspace Engine manages real-time audio delivery based on immediate gameplay conditions. The software dynamically adjusts wind sound effects according to shifting weather velocities. It also calculates the material, weight, and velocity of colliding objects in real time to produce appropriate impact sounds, reducing the need for manual, event-by-event audio scripting across a massive open world.

Following its previous inclusion on the preliminary list for the Game Music Award category at the 2026 World Soundtrack Awards—where Nicola Garcia won for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss—Crimson Desert stands among the contenders awaiting the final results in London this coming November.