Da Nang sports authorities are accelerating preparations for the 10th National Sports Games scheduled for November 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City, with approximately 520 athletes and over 100 trainers gearing up for intensive competition.

Market Impact

Medal Projections: Da Nang’s karate squad has set a target of securing two gold medals during the upcoming November events.

Da Nang’s karate squad has set a target of securing two gold medals during the upcoming November events. Competitive Shifts: City officials note that changing power dynamics among regional delegations make the games expected to be very competitive.

Intensive Training Regimens Across Regional Hubs

Inside Da Nang’s municipal Athletic Training and Development Center, athletes across disciplines from track and field to hammer throw are following strict training schedules. The city’s sports teams are refining their techniques and prioritizing disciplines with high medal potential.

In athletics, athletes like Nguyen Khanh Ly maintain a rigorous two-session daily routine combining speed drills, endurance work, 400-meter sprints, and 60-minute cross-country runs. Khanh Ly focuses on pushing past her limits, having previously competed against rivals such as Bui Thi Oanh and Nguyen Thi Ngan.

Specialized Camps and External Deployments

External training camps are operating concurrently to elevate technical execution ahead of the November games. Eleven athletes and their coaching staff are taking part in a training camp in the Kon Tum district that is expected to conclude in early November 2026. Meanwhile, hammer thrower Mai Thi Yen and her teammates center their training on power development, rotational balance, and release timing.

In aquatic events, 26 swimmers deployed to Dong Thap province since early October are refining their endurance, velocity, and start, turn, and finish techniques. The Da Nang karate team, comprising 21 athletes, has spent the past month training alongside Hanoi’s team.

Coach Nguyen Thanh Hai stated that the goal of the team at the games is to win two gold medals and that the entire team is determined to give its best to exceed this target.

That assessment comes from coach Nguyen Thanh Hai regarding the joint training program.

Administrative Support Amid Shifted Regional Dynamics

In response, the department continues to oversee specialized training conditions, nutritional oversight, and medical logistics while advising on targeted policy incentives for athletes and coaches.