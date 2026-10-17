Eugenio Chacarra Leads DP World India Championship Suspended Round

Eugenio Chacarra holds a two-stroke lead at 14 under par as the DP World India Championship faces a resumption at Delhi Golf Club, while Tommy Fleetwood sits four shots back on four under par alongside Rory McIlroy following weather delays.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Chacarra’s Surge: Positioned at 14 under with holes remaining in his round, the Spaniard commands top-tier value heading into the remaining action.

Fleetwood’s Outside Angle: Sitting tied for 17th at four under par, Fleetwood offers contrarian value in betting markets if he can ignite a fast start.

Weather & Fatigue Factor: With multiple suspensions caused by torrential storms, mist, and fading light across the opening two rounds, stamina on the marathon Sunday will heavily dictate final leaderboard volatility.

Weather Chaos and First-Round Disruptions at Delhi Golf Club

The DP World India Championship encountered significant logistical hurdles from the outset. Thursday’s opening round at Delhi Golf Club commenced in heavy dew and morning mist before severe thunderstorms and lightning forced a five-hour suspension. Preferred lies were implemented due to the damp conditions, while the club’s resident peacocks wandered the greens during the weather delays, and players such as Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy passed the time chipping golf balls in hotel rooms or working out on the range.

TWO CLEAR 🙌Eugenio Chacarra makes his second birdie in his first four holes and increases his lead at the top 📈#DPWIC pic.twitter.com/pUG8OiBDPo — https://x.com/DPWorldTour/status/2111405417746284743

The disruption spilled over into the second round as fading light halted play with large portions of the field stranded. Joost Luiten, Angel Hidalgo, and Adrian Meronk finished their rounds and lead on eight under par, while Thomas Detry is also tied at the top despite having his round cut short after seven holes. Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin sat three strokes back on five under par through seven holes of his second round.

Chacarra’s Dominance and the Race to Dubai Subplot

Eugenio Chacarra capitalized on the chaotic conditions to seize control of the $4 million purse—the largest for a DP World Tour event on the subcontinent. Having won the Hero Indian Open last year on an invitation, the 26-year-old Spaniard carded a second-round 67 early Saturday and advanced to 14 under through 11 holes of his third round before darkness suspended play once more. Chacarra spoke about his position in the season-long standings, stating, Obviously they’re the best, one of best two players in the world, so for me to compete with them I need to bring my A-game like I said and I’m trying to do that.

Photo: BBC

The event carries immense weight for the Race to Dubai. Patrick Reed entered the week leading the season-long standings, with Chacarra second and McIlroy third. Reed struggled out of the gate in Delhi, dropping to two over par through four holes after consecutive bogeys on the second and third. Meanwhile, McIlroy posted an opening eagle on his second round before darkness halted his progress at four under par, alongside England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.

Golfer Nationality Score / Status Holes Completed Eugenio Chacarra Spain -14 (Leader) 11 holes of Round 3 Eddie Pepperell England -7 Completed Round 2 Todd Clements England -7 Completed Round 2 Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland -4 4 holes of Round 2 Tommy Fleetwood England -4 4 holes of Round 2

Marathon Sunday Schedule and Notable Missed Cuts

With play scheduled to restart at 6:35 a.m. local time on Sunday, Chacarra faces a grueling physical test of completing his remaining seven holes of the third round followed immediately by his full final round. The layout at Delhi Golf Club—noted for its shorter length where players regularly leave the driver in the bag—punished several high-profile names who failed to make the weekend cut. Ryan Fox, fresh off his victory at the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July, missed the weekend alongside local favorite Shubhankar Sharma, who finished at four over par after struggling to generate momentum.

Eugenio Chacarra Earns Full Status On DP World Tour w/ Hero Indian Open Win

As the final rounds unfold on Sunday, the central question remains whether Fleetwood, McIlroy, or the chasing pack can bridge the gap against Chacarra’s commanding lead before the final putt drops in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.