Russell Brand trial hears first evidence in Southwark Crown Court

Sitting bolt upright in the dock of Southwark Crown Court, Russell Brand maintained an extraordinarily upright posture through three days of prosecution evidence as six women’s allegations of sexual offences spanning 1999 to 2009 were laid before a jury of eight men and four women.

Inside the Proceedings at Southwark Crown Court

Russell Brand faces three charges of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, all of which he denies.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC described the entertainer as a ruthless, calculated sexual predator with a voracious appetite.

The trial, presided over by Mr Justice Bennathan, has drawn intense global media attention.

The Prosecution Opening and the First Two Complainants

Prosecuting counsel Riel Karmy-Jones KC opened the Crown’s case on Wednesday by characterising the entertainer as a predatory figure who targeted women to satisfy his personal desires. Karmy-Jones told the jury that Brand could be charming and funny when he wanted something, but ultimately viewed women as a means to an end.

BREAKING: Russell Brand has left Southwark Crown Court after the jury selection ahead of his trial for multiple charges including rape, indecent assault and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty and strongly denies the allegations.Read more🔗 https://t.co/mQECfpFMFI pic.twitter.com/BIap2zzwvh — https://x.com/SkyNews/status/2109605224092500099

The court heard from the first two complainants, both giving evidence from behind a screen. The first complainant recounted an alleged rape in a hotel room following a fringe cabaret show at the 1999 Labour Party Conference in Bournemouth. She told the jury that Brand was monster-like and pushed her onto a bed in an attack that left her feeling unable to breathe. During a tense cross-examination by defence KC Ian Winter, the woman stated she told Brand no. The second complainant, who worked at MTV, testified that Brand turned into a wild-eyed maniac while attempting to pull her into a toilet during a 2001 visit to the offices. She stated she reported the incident to police in 2023 after viewing a Channel 4 documentary.

Defence Cross-Examinations and Legal Clashes

The courtroom atmosphere grew friction-heavy as Ian Winter KC cross-examined the first alleged victim. The exchanges prompted an intervention from the trial judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, who told the barrister to shush after both legal figures spoke simultaneously in front of the jury.

Photo: The Guardian

Winter challenged the complainants’ timelines and motives during questioning. He suggested to the first complainant that Brand was a very young-looking boy at the time and that no power imbalance existed during their 1999 encounter. Regarding the second complainant, the defence argued that the MTV incident was a short-lived and minor encounter, and questioned why she waited over two decades to contact authorities until after the broadcast of the 2023 Dispatches documentary.

Intense Public Scrutiny and Media Demands

Outside the courtroom, the legal proceedings have sparked intense media interest. At least 20 journalists have been crammed into court 3 daily, while roughly 30 others monitor proceedings via a video screen in an overflow room, alongside remote digital access. Brand has arrived each morning outside Southwark Crown Court through a throng of photographers and journalists, sometimes clutching a set of white prayer beads.

Photo: BBC

His wife, Laura Gallacher, has accompanied him to court on three of the five days the case has been sitting, sitting in the public gallery. The trial is expected to continue for six weeks.