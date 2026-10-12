Russell Brand set to appear in court for start of rape trial – BBC

Russell Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court wearing a navy suit and sunglasses for the start of his trial on multiple charges of rape and sexual assault. The 51-year-old comedian and actor faces allegations involving six women, with proceedings expected to last up to 10 weeks under High Court judge Mr Justice Bennathan.

Southwark Crown Court Proceedings

Brand faces three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2009, according to BBC reporting.

The high-profile trial began with the process of jury selection on Monday morning at 9.30am, following pre-trial hearings where Brand pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Additional coverage from The Independent noted that the defendant was previously supported in court by his wife, Laura Gallacher, during pre-trial legal arguments.

Charges and Legal Timeline

The criminal proceedings encompass seven total allegations spanning a ten-year period from 1999 to 2009. The indictment includes three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault. Legal arguments and jury selection formally commenced on Monday morning at Southwark Crown Court, with the trial projected to occupy up to 10 weeks of court time.

Photo: LBC

These include accusations of raping a woman in a Bournemouth hotel room during a Labour Party conference, grabbing a television worker’s breasts and forcing her into a sex act in a toilet, and kissing and groping a radio station worker.

Trial Detail Information Defendant Russell Brand (Age 51) Court Location Southwark Crown Court Presiding Judge Mr Justice Bennathan Charges 3 counts of rape, 3 charges of sexual assault, 1 allegation of indecent assault Alleged Timeline 1999 to 2009 involving six women Estimated Duration Up to 10 weeks

Career Background and Public Profile

Brand rose to prominence in the British entertainment industry during the 2000s as a stand-up comedian. He expanded his mainstream visibility by hosting Channel 4 television spin-off programmes such as Big Brother’s Big Mouth and fronting high-profile broadcasts including the Brit Awards and Comic Relief.

Photo: The Independent

His broadcasting portfolio also included radio programmes on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music. Following his success in British television and radio, Brand transitioned into Hollywood cinema, securing roles in feature films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him To The Greek, an Arthur remake, and the musical comedy Rock of Ages. In recent years, he shifted his career focus toward podcasting and online content creation.