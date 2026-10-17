On October 16, the Tver Academic Drama Theatre hosted the opening ceremony of the 20th All-Russian Historical Film Festival “KinoVECHE,” establishing the regional capital as a central hub for Russian cinema with eight competition titles and screenings spanning nine local municipalities.

The Bottom Line

The 20th edition of the “KinoVECHE” festival runs from October 16 to October 20 across multiple towns and villages in the Tver region.

The competitive slate features eight historical feature films exploring Russian history from the Tatar-Mongol invasion to the dawn of space exploration.

Veteran filmmakers and actors, including festival president Svetlana Druzhinina and actor Fyodor Dobronravov, attended the launch alongside regional governor Vitaly Korolyov.

Regional Stakes and Official Honors in Tver

Opening night brought a strong contingent of industry veterans and regional leaders to the Tver Academic Drama Theatre. Governor Vitaly Korolyov addressed the audience, tying the local setting directly to national history. “President Vladimir Putin named the Tver region the center of the Russian land for its huge role in the fate of our state,” Korolyov noted during the ceremony.

During the opening events, Korolyov presented festival president Svetlana Druzhinina with the honorary badge “For the Good of the Tver Land.” Druzhinina praised the region’s historical role in defending Russia’s interests and fostering artistic talent. The opening gala also welcomed prominent figures including Dmitry Kharatyan, Alexander Domogarov, Olga Krasko, and Mikhail Mamaev.

According to TASS, the festival extends far beyond the regional capital. Screenings, master classes, and creative meetings take place across nine cities and villages in the Upper Volga region, utilizing venues such as the Zvezda cinema and the Proletarka Palace of Culture in Tver. In total, the festival lineup offers audiences free access to more than 30 cinematic works.

Competition Roster and Historical Dramas

The core competition program includes eight feature-length films that survey centuries of Russian history. Among the highlighted titles are Alexander Andreev’s wartime drama Seven Versts Before Dawn, Morad Abdel-Fattah’s Catherine the Great, and Konstantin Buslov’s The Evil City.

Seven Versts Before Dawn centers on Matvey Kuzmin, recognized as the oldest Hero of the Soviet Union, who replicated the “feat of Ivan Susanin” in 1942 at the age of 85. Actor Fyodor Dobronravov, who portrays Kuzmin in the film, described the physical and psychological challenges of embodying the historical figure on screen. “I haven’t played such a stern person before,” Dobronravov remarked, noting that the director instructed him to maintain a heavy, unyielding gaze.

General producer and author of the idea for the film Marina Selivanova noted that the production aimed for rigorous historical authenticity. The crew constructed a replica village on the actual site of Kuzmin’s historic act and cast local actors to maintain realism without heavy reliance on digital effects.

Festival Metric Details Dates October 16 – October 20 Main Venue Tver Academic Drama Theatre Competition Slate 8 historical feature films

Industry Reflections on Upper Volga Heritage

The connection between the Tver region and Russian filmmaking history runs deep. Filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov addressed the guests, noting that these are familiar places. As the festival continues its run through October 20, audiences across the region participate in competitive screenings, roundtable discussions, and a dedicated viewer voting program for historical television series.

Photo: kino.rambler.ru