Ryoji Ikeda Returns to 180 Studios with Data-Cosm [n°1]

Ryoji Ikeda’s immersive audiovisual installation data-cosm [n°1] is returning to 180 Studios for a second run from 14 October to 20 December, 2026, due to popular demand.

The Bottom Line on the Return of data-cosm

The Experience: Visitors lie beneath a massive LED ceiling while enveloped in Ikeda’s soundscapes, experiencing vast datasets spanning particle physics and astrophysics.

Visitors lie beneath a massive LED ceiling while enveloped in Ikeda’s soundscapes, experiencing vast datasets spanning particle physics and astrophysics. The Timeline: The extended run opens on October 14 and closes on December 20, 2026, at 180 Studios, located at 6 Surrey Street, London.

The extended run opens on October 14 and closes on December 20, 2026, at 180 Studios, located at 6 Surrey Street, London. The Origins: Commissioned by 180 Studios and premiering in 2025, the work expands on the concepts explored in Ikeda’s celebrated data-verse trilogy.

Inside the Audiovisual Scale of data-cosm [n°1]

Originally commissioned by 180 Studios and premiering in 2025, data-cosm [n°1] utilizes extensive nature datasets to construct a full sensory environment. The installation draws information from two distinct extremes of scientific study, moving seamlessly from the microscopic realm of particle physics to the macroscopic scale of astrophysics. Viewers engage with the piece by lying down directly beneath a massive LED ceiling, surrounded entirely by Ikeda’s intricate soundscapes.

Ryoji Ikeda | data-cosm [n°1]a new audiovisual installation15 Oct – 21 Dec 2025Wednesday – Sunday, 12 PM – 7 PM180 Studios, London, UKBook your ticket now: https://t.co/HgtXLByEHS pic.twitter.com/W21Le6lUQx — https://x.com/ryojiikeda/status/1988305618076397728

This exhibition directly builds upon the conceptual framework established in Ikeda’s acclaimed data-verse project. That earlier trilogy of works interrogated the intersection where contemporary art meets theoretical physics, examining how raw digital information can be translated into visceral aesthetic experiences. By bringing data-cosm [n°1] back to 180 Studios, the venue addresses sustained public interest following the initial 2025 run.

Exhibition Details and Opening Hours at 180 Studios

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition are currently available through the official 180 Studios website. The venue sits at 6 Surrey Street in London, bearing the postal code WC2R 2ND.

Day of the Week Opening Hours Wednesday 12:00 – 17:00 Thursday – Sunday 12:00 – 21:00

The exhibition doors open to the public on October 14, 2026, and will continue welcoming visitors through December 20, 2026. The run provides a multi-month window for audiences to experience the scaled-up computational art project before its scheduled close ahead of the winter holidays.