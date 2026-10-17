From Dressing Room Tropes to Vlogging: How GAA Comedy Evolved

Pat Shortt and Jon Kenny drew inspiration from a chaotic Limerick village lounge appearance to launch the sketch group D’Unbelievables over 30 years ago, establishing the Gaelic Athletic Association as a canvas for satire that has since evolved, The Irish Times reported.

The GAA Comedy Shift

Early GAA comedy relied on themes such as Dermot Morgan’s 1983 routine and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s radio commentary impressions.

Creators like Rory O’Connor of Rory’s Stories and Bernard Casey expanded the genre into club-level archetypes and character-driven narratives.

Performers including Mario Rosenstock brought the subculture to radio and touring stage shows.

From Pub Circuit Chaos to National Stardom

Long before attaining fame on stage and screen, Pat Shortt and Jon Kenny toured the Limerick pub circuit as jobbing musicians. One evening, the duo performed at a medal presentation for a juvenile team in a village lounge, where they were treated as indentured volunteers. As the night wound down, a master of ceremonies seized the microphone to demand that women serve sandwiches and under-16 players line up for medals, insisting the band continue playing. That local absurdity inspired Timmy Ryan, the character in the dressing-room sketch that launched D’Unbelievables to a national audience, more than 30 years ago.

In the early 1990s, GAA comedy harvested its material from a short spectrum of themes. Dermot Morgan appeared on the Mike Murphy Show in 1983 wielding a hurley in a suit, using a mannequin in a tracksuit to demonstrate an array of strokes. Radio commentaries by Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh also fueled comic riffs. However, those early routines leaned heavily on one-note jokes.

Expanding the Niche Across Digital Platforms

Over the last 15 or 20 years, GAA comedy has developed layers. Rory O’Connor launched Rory’s Stories in 2014, tapping into internet platforms by skewering familiar club figures. Within weeks, the Facebook page garnered 100,000 likes.

Bernard Casey, who won an All-Ireland junior football title with Skellig Rangers, turned to stand-up in 2011 to explore the untold side of club life. Casey developed characters like Nephew, whose existence is defined by a dream to make the Kerry minors. Casey explored these narratives further in his book, Local Gossip: Tall Tales and Short Stories from Over the Road.

Comedian / Performer Primary Medium Notable Character / Focus Pat Shortt & Jon Kenny Stage / Live Circuit Timmy Ryan (D’Unbelievables) Rory O’Connor Digital / Social Media Rory’s Stories club archetypes Bernard Casey Stand-up / Literature Nephew (Local Gossip) Mario Rosenstock Radio / Live Stage Davy Fitzgerald and Marty Morrissey parodies

Broadcast Parodies and Live Tour Audiences

On a parallel track, Mario Rosenstock brought energy to the genre through Gift Grub on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show. Rosenstock targeted figures such as Davy Fitzgerald, framing him as a hurling equivalent to José Mourinho. He also reimagined RTÉ commentator Marty Morrissey as a lothario, performing as John Travolta in a stage show that ran for a year.

During the pandemic, Cornelius Patrick O’Sullivan began sharing sketches. O’Sullivan expanded into vlogging by filming clips at club fixtures, subsequently translating those observations into his touring stage production, Pull Hard, which is about hurling and his autistic son. The show prompts responses other than laughter.

Meanwhile, Pat Shortt continues to tour with sketches that examine social dynamics within the GAA.

Shortt recalled how he and Kenny looked at each other in disbelief at the situation, noting there was no money involved and the crowd was indifferent due to the presence of dancing, sandwiches, and pints. However, he explained that as a comedian, he could not ignore the madness in the GAA, which he felt had nothing to do with the sport itself but rather the people surrounding it.