During the observance of Pink October, radiologist Sophie-Hélène Zaimi, widely known on social media as “The French Radiologist,” appeared on Europe 1 to highlight alcohol consumption as a modifiable risk factor for breast cancer, calling directly on listeners to reduce their intake.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Modifiable Risk Factor: Alcohol is a lifestyle exposure that influences breast cancer risk.

Alcohol is a lifestyle exposure that influences breast cancer risk. Epidemiological Impact: Out of approximately 60,000 new breast cancer cases diagnosed annually, estimates attribute 8,000 to alcohol.

Out of approximately 60,000 new breast cancer cases diagnosed annually, estimates attribute 8,000 to alcohol. Comparative Weight: Clinical evaluation suggests alcohol carries a heavier statistical risk load for breast cancer than the oestroprogestin pill.

The Radiological Appeal on Europe 1

Speaking on Europe 1 Matin, Sophie-Hélène Zaimi centered her prevention message on lifestyle choices that patients can alter. “If I have one thing to say, it is to reduce your alcohol consumption,” she stated during the broadcast.

The radiologist noted that approximately 60,000 new breast cancer cases are diagnosed each year. Of that total, she emphasized that 8,000 cases are attributable to alcohol. Placing the substance at the top of the risk hierarchy, Zaimi explained that among all alcohol-related malignancies, breast cancer stands as the most frequent.

Furthermore, Zaimi argued that alcohol constitutes “the heaviest risk factor that arrives in the balance, more than the oestroprogestin pill that we talk about a lot finally.”

Local Fundraisers and Community Engagement

While national media platforms broadcast expert warnings about alcohol and oncology, local communities are organizing direct financial support for breast cancer research and patient care.

Establishments including La Boucherie, Chez Léo, and the restaurant de L’Union have introduced a special pink cocktail to support Pink October. For every glass served, one euro is donated toward research and care for breast cancer.

Xavier Ribot, owner of the restaurant de L’Union, collaborated with his kitchen and service staff, Magalie and Jérôme, to launch the initiative. The campaign kicked off with a mussel-and-fries evening on Saturday, October 10, filling all available dining spaces and demonstrating community mobilization during the awareness month.

Initiative or Metric Reported Figure or Scope Source Reference Annual Breast Cancer Diagnoses ~60,000 new cases/year Europe 1 Cases Attributable to Alcohol ~8,000 cases/year Europe 1 Local Fundraising Contribution €1 per pink cocktail sold Local report

References

Europe 1. Broadcast interview with Sophie-Hélène Zaimi (“The French Radiologist”).

Local report. Coverage of Pink October fundraising initiatives.