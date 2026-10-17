José Mourinho: If I Were Vinicius, I Would Have Left Real Madrid This Summer

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho revealed ahead of a La Liga fixture against Sevilla FC that he would have forced a transfer away from the club last summer if he had experienced the persistent hostility directed at Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius, 26, has struggled to find his best form over the past two seasons at Madrid. The forward has repeatedly faced racist abuse in Spanish stadiums and has also been whistled by his own supporters during difficult performances. His volatile temperament has also resulted in disciplinary issues, culminating in a four-match suspension after he was sent off for pulling an opponent’s hair during a match against Villarreal.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Vinicius will miss the next four domestic fixtures, including an upcoming El Clásico, while Real Madrid’s attack adjusts to his suspension.

Managerial trust remains intact as Mourinho publicly defended the player, stating he thinks he will be a starter in the Champions League.

Pundits and market speculation continue to track the long-term future of the winger, whose contract runs until 2032 following reported interest from Arsenal, the champion of England, last summer.

Mourinho Defends the Forward Amid Hostile Environments

Speaking to the press on the eve of the match against Sevilla FC at the Santiago Bernabéu, Mourinho offered a frank assessment of the forward’s situation in the Spanish capital.

🚨🤍 JOSÉ MOURINHO SENDS A STRONG MESSAGE IN DEFENCE OF VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR! 🇧🇷👑José Mourinho has opened up about Vinícius Júnior’s difficult situation at Real Madrid, revealing how highly he values the Brazilian and why he admires his ability to keep smiling despite the pressure… pic.twitter.com/DAlAY3OiPc — https://x.com/Jonathanslh7/status/2111427953087144108

Photo: Eurosport

“Vini? C’est un gars fantastique, je l’aime beaucoup. Je donne beaucoup de valeur au fait qu’il parvienne à vivre et à surmonter les difficultés avec le sourire. Si j’étais à sa place, je ne serais probablement pas là,” Mourinho stated.

The manager elaborated that he would have forced a move to a country and competition where opponents showed him respect, but noted that Vinicius chose to extend his stay out of love for Real Madrid and belief that his situation would improve.

The Brazilian endured a difficult outing during a recent UEFA Champions League fixture against Roma, where his substitution in the second half preceded a 4-3 victory secured by goals from Espi, Endrick, and Rüdiger. Despite tactical shifts orchestrated by opponents, Mourinho defended the player’s technical errors while emphasizing that the winger needs to work harder than others during his suspension.

Disciplinary Status and Confrontation with La Liga Leadership

The four-match ban stems from an incident involving Nathan Saliba during the Villarreal fixture. The coach philosophically welcomed the suspension as an opportunity for the player to have more time to work, though the player will miss the Clasico at the Nou Camp in 8 days.

Real Madrid currently sits fourth in the La Liga standings, trailing undefeated league leaders FC Barcelona by six points ahead of the weekend fixtures. Concurrently, club tension has spilled over into institutional battles.

Addressing the friction between Real Madrid and La Liga president Javier Tebas—whose resignation was demanded by the club after he compared Real Madrid TV’s methods to those of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels—Mourinho asserted that “the limits” had been crossed. He added that unless the remarks stemmed from a clinical case, there was no justification or excuse for such language.

Metric / Status Details Player Age & Position 26 years old, Forward (N.7) Contract Expiry 2032 Current Suspension 4 matches

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