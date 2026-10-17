Trump Embarks on Rally Tour for Midterms

President Donald Trump is traveling the country to campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections, pushing a political message amid sliding poll numbers and worsening economic indicators.

With the congressional elections just two weeks away, President Donald Trump has embarked on a whirlwind tour through states like Montana, Tennessee, Alaska, Arizona, and Ohio. While an unpopular president leading an unstable party would typically avoid traditional Republican strongholds, the current campaign schedule relies on an unorthodox strategy to spark voter participation.

Behind closed doors, however, the mood has occasionally frayed. According to a person familiar with his behavior, Trump has been in a foul mood during parts of the tour as his rallies draw noticeably smaller crowds than in previous years, The Daily Beast reported. Despite those reports, advisers maintain that the president remains confident, and Trump himself has publicly boasted on Truth Social that his legendary rallies have fundamentally transformed party enthusiasm.

The White House Strategy in Alaska, Arizona, and the Red-State Tour

The current travel schedule reflects a unique electoral gamble. At a White House Rose Garden dinner in early September, President Trump brought together GOP contenders locked in tight contests and pledged to travel personally to areas where Republican prospects appeared bleak.

The whistle-stop tour recently brought the president on an eight-hour flight to Alaska to support incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Nick Begich. In a state that Trump carried by 13 points in 2024, both candidates are currently navigating uncomfortably tight electoral contests. This is worth the 8 hours in a plane, Trump told the crowd in Wasilla.

I also do it because we have some great people there that are running and I want to make sure they win.

Stops in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Texas followed. During a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, Trump mused openly to the audience: What the hell am I doing in Tennessee? Yet his underlying motivation remains straightforward: combating the historical drop-off in Republican turnout during years when his name is absent from the ballot.

Economic Headwinds and Controversial Remarks Overshadow Local Messaging

During his stop in Alaska, the president touted a South Korean liquefied natural gas investment alongside Sen. Sullivan.

Photo: Yahoo

At the same time, the broader economic climate presents heavy hurdles for the GOP. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the consumer price index rose 0.6 percent in September, pushing the annual inflation rate to 3.7 percent relative to September 2025.

Democratic Ad Blitz Tying Republican Candidates Directly to Trump

While Trump floods the map with rallies, Democrats are funneling massive resources into television advertisements that explicitly tie every Republican opponent to the president’s policy record. Democratic campaigns and their allies have poured substantial funds since September 1 into broadcast messaging centered on the administration, according to data from AdImpact reported by The Associated Press.

A campaign advertisement targeted Rep. Mike Collins, claiming he voted for Trump’s war in Iran, sending gas prices through the roof, voted for Trump’s tariffs, sending grocery prices soaring, and voted with Trump regarding health insurance premiums.

Polling Pressures in Write-Off States and the Battle for Congress

National polling aggregates continue to favor Democrats as the November 3 election approaches. In the Senate, where Republicans defend a narrow 53-47 majority, Democrats must flip four seats to take control.

Photo: NPR

In North Carolina, former RNC chair Michael Whatley faces an uphill battle for the Senate, with his campaign currently dark on television.

Whether the president’s final weeks of barnstorming can overcome economic dissatisfaction and shift congressional momentum remains entirely dependent on rural turnout when voters cast their ballots on November 3.