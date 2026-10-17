Peruvian Defense Ministry Authorizes Officer Travel to Brazil

The Peruvian Ministry of Defense has authorized a 740-dollar per diem allocation for Comandante FAP Gilmer Dennis Barboza Vizconde, identified with NSA N° 97024 and DNI N° 43325324, to attend the Curso de Políticas y Estrategias Frente a Amenazas Complejas (CPEAC 2026) at the Escuela Superior de Guerra de Brasil in Rio de Janeiro, running from October 19 to October 23, 2026. The training program also includes a virtual phase held from October 5 to October 9, 2026, following the availability of ten vacancies communicated by the General Directorate of the Secretariat of the Inter-American Defense Board through the Alternate Delegate of Peru’s Delegation before the Inter-American Defense Board of the Organization of American States (JID-OEA) to the General Directorate of International Relations of the Ministry of Defense.

Rafael Jorge Belaunde Llosa signed Ministerial Resolution N° 01267-2026-DE on October 16, 2026, greenlighting the international study mission. The official itinerary places Comandante FAP Barboza Vizconde outside Peruvian territory from October 18 through October 24, 2026.

Institutional Goals and Budget Allocation

The Peruvian Air Force requested the travel authorization through official channels, presenting budget certification number 0000000005 to cover the required expenses alongside the General Secretariat of the Commanding General of the Peruvian Air Force Official Letter Extra FAP N° 006462-2026-SECRE/FAP, Official Letter N° 02523-2026-MINDEF/VPD-DIGRIN from the General Directorate of International Relations, and Legal Report N° 01949-2026-MINDEF/SG-OGAJ from the General Office of Legal Advice. According to the ministerial resolution, the Inter-American Defense Board and the Escuela Superior de Guerra de Brasil absorb international airfares, lodging, and partial meal costs.

The Peruvian treasury covers a 40 percent daily subsistence allowance. This amounts to 370 US dollars per day across five days, totaling 740 US dollars disbursed from the Air Force institutional budget for fiscal year 2026.

Expense Category Covered By Financial Details International Airfares Inter-American Defense Board / Escuela Superior de Guerra de Brasil Fully covered Lodging and Partial Meals Inter-American Defense Board / Escuela Superior de Guerra de Brasil Fully covered Daily Subsistence (Per Diem) Peruvian Air Force (Fiscal Year 2026 Budget) 40% rate ($370.00 x 5 days = $740.00 total)

The military command structure justified the expenditure by pointing to expected institutional gains. The training program aims to boost operational capabilities and the level of preparation of the personnel of the Fuerza Aérea del Perú through the exchange of knowledge and experiences with military personnel from other countries that are members and observers of the Junta Interamericana de Defensa.

Reporting Requirements and Legal Framework

The authorization framework relies on legislative provisions including Decree Legislative N° 1134 governing the Ministry of Defense, the Public Sector Budget Law for Fiscal Year 2026, and regulations controlling official travel abroad for military personnel.

Article 3 of the resolution empowers the Comandante General of the Fuerza Aérea del Perú to adjust travel dates if necessary, provided the total duration remains unchanged. Upon returning to Peru, Comandante FAP Barboza Vizconde must submit a detailed report describing his activities and results within 15 calendar days. Additionally, Article 6 of the ministerial resolution mandates the publication of the document on the digital headquarters site of the Ministry of Defense at www.gob.pe/mindef on the exact same day it appears in the official newspaper El Peruano.