Raila Odinga’s Succession: Family Divisions Exposed at First Anniversary

The first anniversary commemoration of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death exposed deep political divisions within his family as they navigate succession politics ahead of the 2027 General Election. Gathered at the Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, on October 15, 2026, members of the Odinga household signaled competing political alignments that could reshape the opposition landscape in Kenya.

While Odinga’s widow, Ida Odinga, called for peace, tolerance, and reconciliation, her children and relatives staked out sharply contrasting political positions. The event underscored a growing tug-of-war over whether to maintain cooperation with President William Ruto’s broad-based government or return to confrontational opposition politics as the country looks toward the upcoming polls.

Succession Ambitions Split the Family at Migwena Grounds

The anniversary celebrations laid bare two distinct factions forming around the late leader’s legacy. One camp oscillates towards President William Ruto, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, and Raila Odinga Junior, backing the current broad-based government arrangement. Senator Oginga defended this cooperation, arguing that it represents a deliberate continuation of his brother’s political struggle rather than a betrayal of founding ideals.

Senator Oginga maintained that the party must actively participate in governance rather than operate from the periphery to effectively implement progressive ideals regarding economic equity and devolution.

Conversely, a second faction is taking shape around Winnie Odinga and the Linda Mwananchi team led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. This camp openly challenges ODM’s cooperation with the administration. During the anniversary gathering, Winnie Odinga announced her intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat, signaling her alignment with the youth-backed movement and suggesting a divergence from the official party leadership.

Meanwhile, Raila Junior offered a contrasting message by reaffirming his loyalty to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and declaring his ambition to run for the Kibra parliamentary seat on the party’s ticket. He emphasized his father’s dedication to ordinary citizens and national unity, insisting that ODM remains the authentic vehicle left behind by the former Prime Minister.

Ruth Odinga Threatens to Exit Party Leadership

The family rifts extended beyond the siblings, with Odinga’s younger sister and Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, issuing a blunt warning to the ODM leadership. She threatened to abandon the party if staying means compromising the core principles of justice, democracy, and freedom of expression championed by her brother and their late father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

“If it means Ruth Odinga forfeiting everything to stand with ODM, I will. If not, I will move on to another party,” she declared during the Bondo gathering. Her hardline stance received a response from ODM Deputy Leader Simba Arati, who told those considering leaving the party to do so.

Outside the immediate family, community elders urged restraint. Ker Odungi Randa, the Chairman of the Luo Council of Elders, appealed to the family to remain steadfast within the broad-based government, advising them not to scatter amidst shifting political tides and asserting that the community’s interests are best served through official cooperation.

Ida Odinga Warns Against Exploiting the Family Name

Addressing the mourners, Ida Odinga offered a personal account of the cost of sharing her husband with the country. Recalling the Azimio la Umoja Convention at Kasarani on December 10, 2021, she said, “During the December 10, 2021, Azimio la Umoja Convention at Kasarani, I released Jakom to the public. I gave him to you alive, but you gave him back to me in a coffin.”

She also issued a caution regarding the political exploitation of her late husband’s enduring popularity. Noting that many voices will invoke his name in the months ahead, she warned that while some expressions will stem from genuine admiration, others will be driven purely by convenience and self-interest.

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Political analyst Obora Okoth suggests these public declarations reflect genuine friction within the household. According to Okoth, the public maneuvers by Winnie and Ruth indicate that parts of the family are charting a course away from President Ruto’s administration and toward independent political coalitions.

As political actors position themselves for the upcoming electoral cycle, the ability of the Odinga family to manage these competing ambitions will heavily influence the future direction of the opposition and the political legacy left behind in Western Kenya.