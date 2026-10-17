Hugo González shines for Celtics in final pre-season game

As the NBA wraps up its final night of pre-season action ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, young Spanish forward Hugo González has left excellent impressions and is expected to be in the Celtics’ main rotation after turning heads with a standout 21-point performance.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Stability: González’s scorching 55% pre-season clip from beyond the arc highlights the promising outside shooting that could earn him a more important role under Joe Mazzulla and Sam Cassell.

A Night of Contrasts in Philadelphia

The final exhibition slate offered a stark juxtaposition of agendas at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. As as.com reported, the Philadelphia 76ers trotted out a veteran-laden starting five boasting a collective 26 All-Star appearances and seven championships. Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid shared the floor to build early-season chemistry in Nick Nurse’s system.

Hugo Gonzalez on being involved in trade rumors this summer:"It's part of the business…you can't control it…they know that I'm gonna have the confidence to win and the courage to be 100% working hard every day."-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/gXMWZ5uY7w — https://x.com/CelticsCLNS/status/2099168480603869264

Maxey paced the offense with 22 points and 6 assists, while Embiid worked his way to 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. But once the heavy hitters checked out, the contest swung heavily in Boston’s favor. The Celtics leaned on relentless physicality, outrebounding their hosts 63-46 and capitalizing on transition opportunities.

Hugo González Stakes His Claim

With Boston resting core pieces like Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, the spotlight shifted squarely to the bench. Following a strong overall preparation period, González delivered a masterclass in efficiency during his 20 minutes on the floor. He tallied 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, shooting 3-of-7 from distance.

That performance pushed his pre-season three-point shooting to an impressive 11-of-20 (55%). As as.com noted, while his defensive intensity was already a given in Boston, adding a reliable perimeter stroke completely alters his developmental ceiling. That offensive stabilization ensures he enters his second professional campaign as a trusted component of the main rotation.

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists 3-Point FG Hugo Gonzalez 20 21 4 3 3/7 Joel Embiid — 27 8 5 — Tyrese Maxey — 22 — 6 —

Looking Ahead to the Regular Season Opener

The games finally count starting next week. While the pre-season offered glimpses of what Nurse is building in Philadelphia and how Mazzulla’s staff manages depth in Boston, true tactical evaluations must wait. Neither squad deployed their absolute Plan A against each other for a full four quarters, leaving the first true heavyweight clash between these Eastern Conference contenders circled on the calendar for November 10.

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