Hugo González shines for Celtics in final pre-season game

As the NBA wraps up its final night of pre-season action ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, young Spanish forward Hugo González has left excellent impressions and is expected to be in the Celtics’ main rotation after turning heads with a standout 21-point performance.
Fantasy & Market Impact
- Roster Stability: González’s scorching 55% pre-season clip from beyond the arc highlights the promising outside shooting that could earn him a more important role under Joe Mazzulla and Sam Cassell.
A Night of Contrasts in Philadelphia
The final exhibition slate offered a stark juxtaposition of agendas at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. As as.com reported, the Philadelphia 76ers trotted out a veteran-laden starting five boasting a collective 26 All-Star appearances and seven championships. Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid shared the floor to build early-season chemistry in Nick Nurse’s system.
Maxey paced the offense with 22 points and 6 assists, while Embiid worked his way to 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. But once the heavy hitters checked out, the contest swung heavily in Boston’s favor. The Celtics leaned on relentless physicality, outrebounding their hosts 63-46 and capitalizing on transition opportunities.
Hugo González Stakes His Claim
With Boston resting core pieces like Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, the spotlight shifted squarely to the bench. Following a strong overall preparation period, González delivered a masterclass in efficiency during his 20 minutes on the floor. He tallied 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, shooting 3-of-7 from distance.
That performance pushed his pre-season three-point shooting to an impressive 11-of-20 (55%). As as.com noted, while his defensive intensity was already a given in Boston, adding a reliable perimeter stroke completely alters his developmental ceiling. That offensive stabilization ensures he enters his second professional campaign as a trusted component of the main rotation.
|Player
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|3-Point FG
|Hugo Gonzalez
|20
|21
|4
|3
|3/7
|Joel Embiid
|—
|27
|8
|5
|—
|Tyrese Maxey
|—
|22
|—
|6
|—
Looking Ahead to the Regular Season Opener
The games finally count starting next week. While the pre-season offered glimpses of what Nurse is building in Philadelphia and how Mazzulla’s staff manages depth in Boston, true tactical evaluations must wait. Neither squad deployed their absolute Plan A against each other for a full four quarters, leaving the first true heavyweight clash between these Eastern Conference contenders circled on the calendar for November 10.
Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.